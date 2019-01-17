Will Mike Royce be taking it two shows at a time? CBS just ordered to pilot a new rom-com series from the co-creator of the One Day at a Time Netflix reboot, according to Variety. The Story of Us, as the "hybrid comedy" is currently titled, will follow the tale "of how an unlikely couple becomes a family through interviews and vignettes spanning 10 years," as also reported by Variety.

Royce, who will both write and executive produce the series, excitedly shared the news on Twitter on Jan. 16: "So yes this happened! It's a 2019 reimagining of a script I wrote in 2014 based on an email I received in 2010, so quite the journey. Very excited to partner up with Mr. Big Time [his co-exec producer Nick Stoller] and do this thing."

The Story of Us will also vie for a slot on CBS' upcoming Fall 2019 TV lineup alongside two other previously announced comedy pilots, including Bob Hearts Abishola (co-written by Chuck Lorre) which already cast actor Billy Gardell "as a man who has a heart attack and falls in love with his Nigerian nurse" and then "sets his sights on getting her to give him a chance," per Variety, which also noted CBS gave additional pilot orders to dramas Surveillance and Evil.

Royce is no stranger to CBS either. He previously executive produced the Eye Network's hit comedy Everybody Loves Raymond, which starred Ray Romano and ran for nine seasons from 1996-2005. Following that gig, he also co-created TNT's Men of a Certain Age, followed, of course, the beloved One Day at a Time reboot, which premiered on Netflix in 2017.

One Day at a Time's stellar ensemble cast, of course includes: Justina Machado, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rita Moreno. The modern-day take on Norman Lear's original version follows the Cuban-American Alvarez family, led by a single Army vet mom, as they (often hilariously) navigate life in Los Angeles. At the same time, it also shows how the family tackles tough societal issues, including racism, homophobia, and immigration, as a unit.

The updated Netflix iteration will return for its third season on Feb. 8, and judging by the One Day At a Time Season 3 trailer fans have a ton to look forward to — including some major guest stars. Among the most exciting new faces making their debut on the TV show this year are Melissa Fumero, and Stephanie Beatriz, Gloria Estefan, who sings the One Day at a Time reboot's theme song, "This Is It."

“I’ve been waiting three seasons for this people," Estefan said in a an Instagram video in which she also sang a few "This is It" bars. "Oh my Gosh, get ready! It’s hilarious! I'm coming for you Alvarez family!” In the IG post's caption, the singer also explained that she'll "be playing Mirtha, Lydia's baby sister and arch-nemesis."

If Royce's new show, The Story of Us, is as simultaneously hysterical and heartwarming as One Day at a Time, he may just have another major hit on his hands.