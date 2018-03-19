The One Famous Tourist Attraction You Should Visit, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

One of the biggest widespread criticisms of social media is the extent to which it opens up space for all of us 'grammers to compete with each other on pretty much every single thing — and vacations are no exception. Gone are the days when a simple weekend road trip was worth humble bragging about, because now everyone's feasting their eyes on snapshots of romantic getaways to off-the-beaten-path destinations that they may have never even heard of! Tourist traps might not be as cool as they once were (thanks for nothing, Instagram!), but I still think there's one famous tourist attraction you should visit — and I'll tell you what it is based on your zodiac sign.

As always, I've turned to AstroStyle to get the basics of your astrological personality, and I think you'll be glad to know that you can expect the full tourist trap experience at any of these suggested locations. If — no, when — you go, I fully expect you to go all out. I want to see souvenir shirts and sunglasses, fanny packs, bobbleheads... the works! And I want to see a picture (featuring all of this memorabilia) posted proudly on social media, because there should be no shame in your tourist trap, 'gramming game.

Aries

It's not quite Jurassic Park, but the Dinosaur World theme parks located in Florida, Kentucky, and Texas are just the tourist traps for you, Aries. You'll have just the right energy for this gem of an attraction, where you can dig for fossils, pan for minerals, and (of course) take advantage of plenty of hilarious dino photo ops.

Taurus

Just looking at the crowds in this photo makes my Virgo heart beat a little faster (in a bad way), but Seattle's Pike Place Market should be the perfect touristy fit for any Taurus. You'll eat up (literally) everything this hot spot has to offer and will likely find yourself caught up in the romantic idea of a farmer's market that's more than 100 years old.

Gemini

Others might find nothing but overwhelm in the chaos of New York City's Times Square — but not you, Gemini! I imagine you'll be totally energized by all the things there are to see and do here. And if anyone would accept free tickets to a pop-up comedy show or concert in the area, I bet it would be you!

Cancer

The constant crowds that populate the viewing deck of the Empire State Building today makes the landmark a far cry from its early days, but even surrounded by tourists, Cancers will really appreciate the history and romance of the building. Plus, that view!

Leo

You've gotta be brave to venture to the heart of American UFO culture — aka Roswell, New Mexico — and Leos are nothing if not brave! Touch down in Roswell and explore the International UFO Museum and Research Center, plus plenty of other sightseeing tours for the alien-obsessed.

Virgo

Easily overwhelmed Virgos (reporting for duty!) will need to prepare themselves for some crowds at Plymouth Rock in Plymouth, Mass., but they'll be glad for the fresh air and simplicity of the attraction... if slightly disappointed. It's a big part of our history, but it's also just a rock.

Libra

Libra, you'll be especially starstruck by the glamour of Grauman's Chinese Theatre and the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Hunt for your favorite celebrity's star on the walk, snap a pic in front of those iconic theatre doors, and enjoy the vibrant (if eccentric!) outdoor entertainment.

Scorpio

Scorpios love anything one-of-a-kind, and it doesn't get more one-of-a-kind than the eerily mysterious Stonehenge of Wiltshire, England. Well, that's not entirely true. According to How Stuff Works, there are tons of Stonehenge tribute monuments throughout the U.S., so if you want to explore something that's totally unique in theory but slightly closer to home, feel free to plan a trip to one of those! (Plus, a Stonehenge imitation constructed out of cars — "Carhenge" in Alliance, Nebraska — sounds even more tourist trap-y than the original.)

Sagittarius

Per AstroStyle, Sagittariuses tend to be really into international travel, and there's no international tourist trap that makes quite as much of a statement as Italy's Leaning Tower of Pisa. Can't wait to see your hilarious optical illusions pics! Will you opt to pose as if you are pushing the tower down or touching the top of it? So many options!

Capricorn

As a lifelong lover of all things Disney, it pains me to suggest that Disney World or Disneyland could ever be placed in the category of "tourist trap," but the rest of the internet seems to disagree. Sigh. Family-minded Capricorns will be on my team on this one, though, and will have a great time visiting Mickey and friends.

Aquarius

To experience the Four Corners Monument, Aquarius, you can travel to Utah, Colorado, Arizona, or New Mexico. You can experience your decades-old goal of being in more than one place — actually, four places, to be exact — at the same time.

Pisces

You love a little whimsy and maybe even some ever-so-slightly self-destructive fun, so why not check out the Atlantic City Boardwalk? The boardwalk is dotted with casinos, restaurants, and souvenir ships, but when you're ready for some down time, you can also take a walk on the beach. Plus, you can check out the inspiration for the Monopoly game board IRL!