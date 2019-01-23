The holidays may be over, but thankfully Netflix still provides the world with plenty of incentives for not wanting to leave the comfort of our couches. And considering everything that's coming to Netflix in February, there's more than enough marathon-worthy material to go around. However, as some great projects are added to the streaming pile, others will soon be taken away. But the one movie you need to watch on before it leaves Netflix in February will prove to be particularly difficult to part ways with when the time comes.

The movie in question is none other than Disney's The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, starring Anne Hathaway as Genovia's princess, Mia Thermopolis, and Chris Pine as the ruggedly charming Nicholas Devereaux. Now that Mia has settled into her new home as an official royal member of the family, she finds herself being pushed by her grandmother, Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews), to take part in an arranged marriage. Naturally, Mia is none too thrilled by the idea, but the more she gets to know Nicholas, the more taken she becomes with him despite herself.

As you can imagine, there's plenty of drama and intrigue that ensues (it wouldn't be a royal affair without it, after all), but there's also a great deal of romance and comedy to enjoy along the way, which is one of the many reasons it will be missed so much when it departs from the streaming service on February 1, 2019.

The film may not hold quite the same place in your heart that the original Princess Diaries does (sequels can be a difficult undertaking, even for royals), but it's still a great continuation to Mia's journey and how she adjusts to being an actual princess. Plus, you get to see Andrews surf down a staircase on a mattress, which is pretty amazing in and of itself.

The good news is that just as easily as some movies and TV shows are removed from Netflix, they can easily be added back on. So it's possible that in the next few months, Princess Diaries 2 will once again be part of the streaming platform's collection, allowing you to watch the film until your heart's content. However, that's never a guarantee, so be sure to carve out some extra time in the coming days to give this enjoyable tale the proper final viewing it deserves.

With that in mind, there's also an equally good chance that it'll be relaunched on Disney's own streaming service, which is set to come out in late 2019. So if you plan on signing up for that then the movie is bound to come back into your life way one or another. But for now, let's all just try to focus on the remaining time we have left with the movie on Netflix and relish in all of Mia's amusing antics (as well as Pine's undeniable attractiveness).

Sure, some of you out there may outright own the movie and have little interest in whether it's available for streaming or not, but if Netflix is your main source of entertainment these days then it'll be a shame to see such a beloved classic go. Let's just hope it won't be forever.