The One Thing People Admire About You The Most, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

While some zodiac signs are more compatible or incompatible than others, there's still something about each sign's distinct personality that others look up to. And the best zodiac personality traits are ones that others want to emulate. When you examine what people admire about you the most, you may find that you're surprised.

Certain zodiac signs have a better reputation than others, but none lack admirable qualities. Even if you're always looking up to others, or sometimes struggle with self-esteem, people are most likely looking up to you as well.

Astrology can be a complex study of your birth chart, but your sun sign, which presents you as a whole, is a good way to look at the big picture of issues like what other people may admire about you. "Each zodiac signs has many admirable attributes — more amazing qualities than not," astrologer Lisa Stardust, tells Bustle. Because you have so many positive qualities aligned with your zodiac sign, your favorite parts of your personality may not align with the traits that stand out to others the most. So while you may be a creative dreaming of being more analytical, other signs may wish they could think a bit more out-of-the-box like you do.

Here is the thing people admire most about you, based on your zodiac sign.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): Your Boldness Tina Gong/Bustle For those who perceive themselves as more timid, Aries' boldness is an incredibly admirable quality. "Aries are known for their strength of character and ability to act courageously," Stardust says. "Their bravado may lead others to feel less than authoritative, as they are the doers of the zodiac." Some may feel more jealous of this boldness than others, but many will feel a little bit more brave when they're around you.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Your Artistic Nature Tina Gong/Bustle Taurus' artistic qualities can make other signs, who are more analytical, quite amazed. "The Bull has a refined artistic nature, which leads them to amazing projects," Stardust says. "Others may be jealous over their gifts, but they carry out and create the visions manifested by the cosmos." You can help bring out the creativity and artistic qualities of others who aren't in tune with this side of their personality.

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Your Communication Skills Tina Gong/Bustle Geminis may be known to be hot-and-cold, but they have excellent communication skills that other zodiac signs admire. "Geminis are super expressive and have excellent communication skills," Stardust says. "[...] They are wordsmiths by nature." Others who spend a lot of time around are often impressed with your ability to express yourself and communicate your feelings.

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Your Emotional Intelligence Tina Gong/Bustle Cancers are one of the more emotional zodiac signs. But this is not a bad thing. Others often admire how in touch you are with your heart. "Cancers live their lives through their emotions," Stardust says. "Over time, they are able to understand their emotions and vulnerabilities and become extremely mature [and] sentimental." Others, who struggle with vulnerability, may even be jealous of this quality.

5 Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22): Your Pride Tina Gong/Bustle Leo's confidence and self-assured nature is undeniable. For others, this can be intimidating at first, but is generally quite admirable. "No other sign has as much pride or bragging rights than the lion," Stardust says. "At times it can be too much for others, however, more fame and acclaim is always best for Leo." Those who aren't in touch with this more outward-facing side of their personality may want to be more like you in this way.

6 Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): Your Analytical Nature Tina Gong/Bustle While analytical signs may admire more sensitive zodiac signs' emotional capabilities, other signs tend to look up to the practical Virgo's ability to analyze a situation. "Virgos take their time analyzing things ad nauseam to understand the best way to approach a situation," Stardust says. "Their ability to logically respond and deal with chaos is their gift." If you're a Virgo, others likely see this quality in you, and want to emulate it.

7 Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): Your Flirty Nature Tina Gong/Bustle Flirting doesn't come naturally to everyone. So when other signs observe Libra's relaxed, flirty attitude, they may feel a tinge of jealousy. "Libras are the biggest flirts of the zodiac," Stardust says. "Their sensual appeal can make other signs jealous, however, at a closer look it’s just how Libras glide through life — as the bubbly, feel-good spark of the zodiac." Since your presence is so comforting, this quality is likely something people admire about you, and not something they hold against you.

8 Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): Your Investigative Skills Tina Gong/Bustle There's something about the way an investigative Scorpio can get to the bottom of things that fascinates other zodiac signs. "Scorpios have great intuition, which allows them to get to the core of the matter quick," Stardust says. "They are the natural-born detectives of the zodiac, as they can see through lies and false relationships very quickly." You may worry that this trait may put others off, but it is generally something people look up to.

9 Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): Your Adventurous Spirit Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittariuses have an adventurous spirit that brings other zodiac signs out of their comfort zone. For some, this breeds jealousy. For others, it's simply a quality worth striving towards. "Sagittariuses love to travel and experience exotic flavors," Stardust says. "This allows them to have a wonderful worldly perspective on global events." Even if you don't leave your hometown much, your curiosity about the diversity around you makes others quite intrigued.

10 Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): Your Work Ethic Tina Gong/Bustle Everyone has a particular degree of ambition, but Capricorns definitely stand out. Others notice your incredible work ethic, and feel inspired to rise to your level. "Capricorns have a great work ethic, which allows them to be the CEOs and celestial go-getters of the zodiac," Stardust says. While you may want to relax a bit more sometimes, others look up to your can-do attitude.

11 Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): Your Unique Views Tina Gong/Bustle While every zodiac sign has a unique perspective on the world, Aquariuses have a viewpoint that's even farther than others. Other zodiac signs often want a taste of this perspective. "Aquariuses are able to see the world through a different lens, which allows them to see situations and circumstances from a reasonable and distant perspective," Stardust says. "This helps them figure things out swiftly." Your viewpoints can be really helpful and inspirational for others.