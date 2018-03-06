The One Thing You Need To Know About Traveling With Each Zodiac Sign

Each zodiac sign has a different way of doing things. We have different locations, different inspirations, different tastes, and different needs. So when it comes to travel habits, you can bet that it's going to be a different array there as well.

However, there is always going to be one key thing about traveling with each zodiac sign that'd be helpful for your friends to know. The sun sign of your soul will influence your crucial preferences, as highlighted by different aspects such as your sign's astrological house (there are 12 total that dictate a different area of your life), element (there are four to choose from: fire, water, earth, or air), and temperamental quality (each sign is either cardinal, mutable, and fixed). Based on these, there will be crucial aspects to how you maintain homeostasis while on the road.

It doesn't necessarily depend on the activity: not every Sagittarius is going to be adventurous in a rock-climbing-hiking way, and not every Leo is going to be super outwardly like a Broadway show, and not every Scorpio is going to abandon you for a hot one night stand (although props to the ones who can). But the core desires at their root will be the same no matter where you are.

Let's examine a sample of what it'd be like to travel with each sign, told in their voice:

Aries Giphy "Travel bud, you're going to need to be prepared for me to mouth off and give my opinion. I'm going to insert my feedback no matter what. I won't necessarily force you to do it my way or the highway, but you bet that if we disagree on where to go and what to do, that I'm not going to bend over backwards before I see your logic. Also, make sure you actually wake up at a decent time. I want to maximize our time as much as possible!"

Taurus Giphy "I'm going to want to be as comfortable as possible. So if this is a road trip, I'll be shameless about asking to pee. If there's a fuzzy blanket for sale, I'm going to grab it and take it with us. And hopefully the hotel isn't going to be too much of a dump. In any case, you can take the AUX cord or steer us to the sights and destinations. I just want to make sure my body is ready at all times."

Gemini Giphy "I'm going to be taking a lot of pictures (a lot) and Instagramming. Don't take it personally if I am going to document everything we do for posterity. It's because everything excites me. You never know who's going to be watching! I'll make time to chat you too, but first, let me take a selfie..."

Cancer Giphy "I'm going to be talking about how happy I am to be there the whole time. If this bothers you, please let me know ASAP. I'm also going to be quite nostalgic and talk about all my favorite memories of past trips with my family, so you'll have to deal. But I mean, if you can't deal, that's fine, too. Just talk to me about it? Hehe, if I annoy you, just let me know..."

Leo Giphy "If a Gemini's going to take pictures of themselves, I, the Leo, am going to make you take pictures of me. Sorry not sorry, but I need to document this for posterity (and feature my face in it). And if we're at a restaurant, you bet that you've gotta wait until I take the picture of the food before we can eat it..."

Virgo Giphy "I'm going to make sure we know where we're going next the whole time. I won't be afraid to nag, sorry. I just always need to be one step ahead of the curve. Anything else feels like hell at times. I can be spontaneous when I need to be, but not if I feel totally in the dark... oh hell no."

Libra Giphy "I'll be a great traveling companion because I know how to compromise, unlike *other* people. In my balanced way, I'm going to make sure we have a good time but also be constantly checking in to see if we're still on the same page as to where to go. Wherever we go is a negotiation between two. Trust me in this aspect — I am going to be as selfless as possible as long as we both put our needs on the table. Woot."

Scorpio Giphy "Be prepared for me to need my alone time to recuperate. I need to reflect on all the stuff we've seen sometimes, so if I withdraw and go to bed early, it's not because you're not fun. I'm just kind of a loner at heart sometimes, and I want to make sure I rejuvenate and process all of my emotions and thoughts before I go back out in the world."

Sagittarius Giphy "I'm going to want to go off on my own to explore. Sometimes, I like just wandering around alone to soak it all in. I'm the kind of person that loves a new place for the unique people around, and it's less intimidating for one person to approach the locals than a whole bunch. Don't worry, though — I haven't abandoned you! I promise."

Capricorn Giphy "We're going to a market and I am going to try to barter. Whether I succeed, I believe in buying cheap stuff and negotiating. I'll also be planning every detail, from where we're staying to where we're eating. I won't freak out if it doesn't go to plan, but we'll at least have an idea where we're going."

Aquarius Giphy "I'm going to want to make new friends, so make sure you're prepared for me to be as gregarious as possible! Everything should be a social activity or at least have some social time put in. I'm not interested in staying in our hotel all weekend (unless you're sick, which in that case, send me on the errands so I can get some fresh air)."