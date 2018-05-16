It's nearly summer, and if you're anything like me, that means that you have officially entered the "I'm so stir crazy that I will go just about anywhere if it means a change of scenery" phase of anticipating summer. Sound familiar? Great. Glad I'm not alone. As desperate as we might feel to just go anywhere right about now, though, don't you think we deserve to treat ourselves to a truly cool vacation? We're worth it! With that in mind, I'm about to suggest the one under-the-radar travel destination you should visit this summer, based on your zodiac sign.

Most of these locations were new to me, and I expect a lot of them will be new to you too, but resist the urge to scroll on by and default to your go-to vacation spots. All of these destinations seem incredible — so much so that I almost wish I could claim to be all of the zodiac signs to give me good reason to check every one of them off my list. If you're skeptical about the specific city I've recommended for you based on your sign, I still think you should keep an open mind. Half the fun of travel is embracing the unexpected... and imagine the stories you'll have to tell when you come back from somewhere that was so, so truly unexpected!

Aries

There's a little bit of everything in Goa, India — beaches, parties, culture, Portuguese culture, biking, waterfalls, and nature experiences, according to Lonely Planet — which makes it the perfect destination for the energetic, impulsive Aries.

Taurus

If, like most Tauruses, you find yourself drawn to the beautiful, the romantic, and pretty much anything that makes for a good photo op, you might consider checking out Luang Prabang, Laos. According to Esquire, this tranquil town set in a valley at the meeting of two rivers is full of beautiful French architecture, temples, and luxury resorts.

Gemini

Adjacent to the better known Bali, Lombok, Indonesia is full of places to surf, hike, party, fish and more, per Lonely Planet. Gemini, I think you should be able to find an adventure somewhere on that list that appeals to you, right? If you're still not convinced, let me assure you that it looks straight-up beautiful too.

Cancer

You hear less about Tasmania, Australia than you do about cities like Melbourne or Sydney, but that's part of why the region has stayed so amazing! Tasmania is "gaining esteem as the next cultural powerhouse," according to Esquire, so book your trip ASAP and explore the rugged wilderness and delicious food (especially in the capital city Hobart) before the secret's out. Water-loving, foodie Cancer, I have a feeling you're going to dig it here.

Leo

A trip to Botswana, Africa is not for the faint of heart, but that shouldn't be an issue for you, Leo. Take an adventure across the desert or go on safari (or a few!). Esquire suggests an elegant wilderness camp for those who want just a little luxury on their African vacation.

Virgo

I think I might speak for my fellow Virgos out there when I say that, while I can totally appreciate a fabulous international vacation, I also can't help but wonder what awesome undiscovered gems I've missed here on American soil! Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina seems like one such gem. Palmetto Bluff offers beautiful nature walks, outdoor and water sports, authentic Southern cuisine, and lots of live music.

Libra

Bend, Oregon is the perfect destination for the famously balanced Libra, thanks to its emphasis on both adventurous outdoor activities and a cool downtown scene. Choose an outdoorsy endeavor no matter the season (skiing! hiking! paddle-boarding!), then wind down with a local beer at one of the city's local breweries or wineries, per Business Insider's suggestion.

Scorpio

You're a water sign, so why not find yourself in a place positively overflowing (see what I did there?) with beautiful waterfalls? Plitvice Lakes National Park in Croatia features 16 lakes connected with a series of waterfalls and cascades, according to Lonely Planet — not to mention butterflies and footbridges. No, this is not something out of a fairy tale. Once you're finished checking out the national park itself, you can extend your trip and explore Croatia's nearby cities.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, Aysén, Patagonia should really appeal to your adventurous side. The region features everything from snow-capped mountains to fjords to rainforests, according to Esquire. You'll especially love it if you are trying to go off the grid for a few days.

Capricorn

Capricorns have a reputation for being family-minded and long-term planners, so I thought I'd go ahead and recommend a place that might be easier to turn into a group trip — but was still relatively under-the-radar. How about Mackinac Island, Michigan? According to Business Insider, the whole island is a national historic landmark.. and it's so quaint that you can only explore the main street of restaurants and fudge shops on foot!

Aquarius

Do yourself a favor, Aquarius, and get yourself to Hikkaduwa Beach, Sri Lanka. Per Mirror, it's one of the most vibrant resort areas that the country has to offer, and I think you're really going to love it. If that picture is any indication, how could you not?

Pisces

Go a little off the beaten European path and check out Tallinn, Estonia. According to Lonely Planet, this capital city is "lively yet peaceful, absurdly photogenic, and bursting with wonderful sights." You can explore museums, ancient buildings, and delicious food all in one (affordable) place.