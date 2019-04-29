The One Way To Help Your Partner In The Mood, Based On Their Zodiac Sign

Astrology can help you to know all kinds of different things about your partner before you see it for yourself. When it comes to sex, a person's birth chart can show things like the type of partner they'll be attracted to. So if you're looking to know what kind of things will get your partner in the mood, knowing their zodiac sign can clue you in.

"When we're talking about our 'zodiac sign,' we're talking about the sign where the Sun was on the day we were born," astrologer Tiffani Purdy, tells Bustle. "The Sun talks about our most prominent traits, so that's the reason we use it as the 'main' sign in Astrology. But when we're looking for things like our sex life, we'd find actually better data looking at the sign where someone's Mars or Venus is."

A person's Mars can reveal the type of energy that will turn someone on, while a person's Venus can reveal the type of energy that attracts them. These are things you'll only learn from knowing someone's birth chart, which usually requires knowing their time of birth and location.

But if you want to keep it simple, Purdy says that's OK too. "The Sun Sign is more likely to tell us about where you can flatter or easily tailor an activity or experience to someone's personality," she says. "Knowing someone's zodiac sign can help you create an experience that'll put them into the energy of fun and being seen/understood. For most humans, that's the starting point for getting to sex and intimacy."

So here's the one thing you should do to get your partner in the mood, based on their zodiac sign.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19): Do Something Active Tina Gong/Bustle "Aries is all about spontaneity and taking bold risks," Purdy says. "Get their fire started with something that gets your hearts racing." Anything from thrill-seeking activities to working up a sweat together is sure to get them in the mood. If you want to get them going even more, add some friendly competition to it.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Treat Them Out To A Nice Dinner Tina Gong/Bustle Taurus is ruled by Venus, so they're all about romance, pleasure, and the finer things in life. If you want to help get them in mood, make sure to incorporate those three elements into your date night plans. "Book a table at the most decadent restaurant in town, order a side of fresh whipped cream to go, and you’ll be dessert later for this sensual earthy lover," Purdy says.

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Stimulate Their Mind Tina Gong/Bustle Gemini is Mercury-ruled, which means they're all about communication. So if you want to turn a Gemini on, keeping them intellectually stimulated is the key. Have a friendly debate with them or teach them something new. If you really want to get things going, Purdy says dirty talk will also win you extra brownie points.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Show Them That You Care Tina Gong/Bustle Cancers are sensitive by nature. So according to Purdy, "Picture the sweetest dating scene from your favorite feel-good rom-com and recreate that moment. Cancer just wants to know you really care." Honestly, it really doesn't matter what you do. If you put some thought into getting them in the mood, a Cancer will appreciate your efforts.

5. Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22): Shower Them With Compliments Tina Gong/Bustle Leos love being appreciated for who they are. If you want to get a Leo going, "fluff up your Lion(ess)’s mane with a little honest flattery," Purdy says. If you tell them how beautiful they are, how bright they are, and how much they add to your life, they will handle the rest.

6. Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): Treat Them To Thoughtful Acts Of Service Tina Gong/Bustle Virgos do get a bad rap for being very particular. But when it comes to getting them in the mood, they're actually pretty simple. "Send your Virgo love out for a massage you’ve booked for them, and surprise them by cleaning the house while they’re gone," Purdy says. "An act of self-care and a clean house will definitely turn them on."

7. Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): Demonstrate Your Commitment And Devotion to Them Tina Gong/Bustle "Lovely Libra wants to know you value and respect them like an equal partner," Purdy says. So doing things that show your love and commitment, like giving them a key to your apartment, is sure to get them in the mood.

8. Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): Tell Them A Sexy Secret When You're Out Together In Public Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpios are known for being intense and secretive. If you want to get them going, tell them a sexy secret in the middle of a crowded room. According to Purdy, "They’ll be calling for an Uber before you can breathe another word."

9. Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): Surprise Them With An Adventure Ashley Batz/Bustle Sagittarius are always on the go and never like to stay in one place for too long. They like being with partners who know how to keep up with them. So surprise them with a ticket to a city they’ve never been. "First Class all the way," Purdy says. "A luxurious experience in a far-off land is a Sag’s hottest fantasy."

10. Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): Ask Them For Their Opinion Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorns are known for their hard-working nature. They like being appreciated for what they can do and what they bring to the table. In order to turn them on, let them know that you value their ideas. "Share your brilliant entrepreneurial ideas over dinner and tell your Cap that you'd like to hear their opinion," Purdy says. "Next thing you know, it’s time to order breakfast."

11. Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): Allow Them To Lead Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarius is known for being unique. They're fixed signs, so once you have them, they're yours. But they're also not one to jump into relationships right away. If you want to get them in the mood, Purdy suggests playing it cool. "They’ll prefer to be the cat, not the mouse," she says.