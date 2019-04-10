The One Zodiac Sign You'll Probably Have Difficulty Getting Along With, Based On Your Sign

It's possible to get along with pretty much anyone, if you make an effort to understand each other. But in some cases, there are zodiac signs that don't get along as naturally as others, and may need to make more of an effort. This is often due to factors like how their personalities mesh, what they value most, and how they solve problems, which can all add up to make them dislike each other at first.

"Some signs find it hard to get along because of some aspects in what astrologers call a relationship chart," astrologer Lisa Barretta, tells Bustle. To put it simply, this chart provides insight into the signs, their elements — such as fire, air, earth, and water — and their general characteristics. And how it all interacts.

To get a more complete idea of how two individuals might get along, though, it would be necessary to look at their complete birth charts, Barretta says. But it is still possible to make a few generalizations about which signs might not like each other right off the bat.

With that in mind, read on below for the signs who don't get along, as well as how they might be able to improve their relationships, according to astrologers.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19): Capricorn Tina Gong/Bustle If Aries is going to clash with anyone, it'll probably be Capricorn since they are both leaders with vastly different styles, Drew Allen, astrological counselor and founder of Angelite Astrology, tells Bustle. "While Aries, a fire sign, will go about things in a fast-paced, warrior-like manner (they are ruled by Mars, the warrior planet, after all), Capricorns, an earth sign, prefer not to let things get messy," Allen says. As a result, these two might not agree when it comes to solving certain issues, such as a problem at work. Allen says they can learn to get along, though, by simply agreeing to disagree.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Aquarius Tina Gong/Bustle As a highly-sensitive earth sign, Taurus is "all about living life in a slow and steady manner," Allen says. They like to sit with their emotions, think about things, and go slow. Aquarius, on the other hand, is quite the opposite. "Aquarius can be a bit too 'go with the flow' for them at times," Allen says, leaving Taurus feeling overwhelmed and chaotic. But by appreciating what the other is naturally good at, and nurturing those qualities in themselves, they may be able to learn from each other — and even get along.

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Pisces Tina Gong/Bustle "Air and water [signs] chaotically impact each other, and when you have a Gemini and a Pisces, you have two people who will have to work to understand each other," Allen says. As an air sign, Gemini is very thought-oriented, while Pisces can be "dreamers," Allen says. And the planets that rules these signs are quite different, too. "Mercury rules Gemini, the planet of thought. And Neptune rules Pisces, the planet of dreaminess and confusion." It's easy to see why they might not "get" each other. But they can co-exist, if they decide to respect their different qualities, and not take things personally.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Sagittarius Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarius has a tendency to rub Cancer the wrong way thanks to their mismatched values. This can stand out the most in romantic relationships, Barretta says, where a commitment-loving Cancer might feel hurt by their freedom-loving counterpart. To get along better, Cancer can choose to tear a page from the Sagittarius book, and practice the art of letting go. And Sagittarius can even learn to appreciate being taken care of, at times, and enjoy the comforts of a relationship.

5. Leo (July 23 - August 22): Virgo Tina Gong/Bustle As a sign that loves to be front and center, Leo may not get along well with the super modest and organized Virgo. Virgo's tendency to criticize others may also wound Leo's pride, Theresa Reed, "The Tarot Lady," tells Bustle, which can be a big issue for them. In order to get along, Virgo would have to learn tact, while Leo would need to figure out how to be less "me" and more "we," Reed says. Making these changes can be tricky for both signs, but would be necessary in order for them to see eye-to-eye.

6. Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Aquarius Tina Gong/Bustle As a precise and well-organized sign, Virgo is hardly ever spontaneous, Barretta says, while Aquarius is anything but traditional. And thus, these two signs don't always enjoy each other's company. "Aquarians are apt to go off and do their own thing, even if it means altering plans at the last minute," she says. "They see the big picture while Virgo gets caught up in the details of every situation." While Virgo often struggles to understand why Aquarians are the way they are, it can help if they learn to loosen up a little, and be freer with their schedule. If they can learn to let go, they might even start to enjoy the company of a free-spirited Aquarian.

7. Libra (September 23 - October 22): Pisces Tina Gong/Bustle While these two signs can truly love each other, they often drive each other mad in the process. As Reed says, neither of them are good at taking the lead, and as a result they can find themselves stuck, and unable to make decisions. "Someone needs to take the lead," Reed says. "Both signs also have a passive-aggressive streak, which if not kept in check, leads to a lot of wounding behavior, when simply saying what you want would be so much healthier."

8. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Aquarius Tina Gong/Bustle "Scorpio is [...] mysterious and deep while Aquarius is logical and aloof," Reed says. "This creates a vibe where they can’t relate to each other." And all sorts of bad feelings and misunderstandings can result. "Scorpio feels Aquarius is a cold fish while Aquarius feels like Scorpio is hiding something," she says. "So they go round and round, neither trusting each other or getting anywhere." They can, however, stop the vicious cycle and learn to get along. "Both signs will need to learn to communicate with transparency and empathy," Reed says. It might be tough, since neither likes to open up, but it can be done.

9. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Capricorn Tina Gong/Bustle "Sagittarius and Capricorns can find themselves at the other end of the spectrum when it comes to getting along," Barretta says. Sagittarius tends to be blunt, adventurous, and freedom-loving, while Capricorn is all about structure. "A Capricorn discussing anything with a Sagittarius usually leads to an argument because they both think that they possess all the answers to everything," she says. "Both signs know how to hold their own." But if they want to get along, Sagittarius can try taking a different road, in order to better understand. "Sagittarius can benefit by looking to Capricorn and see that weighing your words before you speak often brings about a better outcome," she says.

10. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Libra Tina Gong/Bustle "Capricorns are about the work ethic, can be somewhat controlling, and often feel guilty for taking time away from their duties," Barretta says. And then there's Libra, who "enjoys all the pleasures of life, and can't understand how Capricorn can exist in predictable routines," she says. A Libra's ability to spend money, for example, without thinking about the future, can drive Capricorn mad. But they can also benefit from learning how to relax, "and find a better balance between work and play by taking a page out of Libra's book." Once they do, they might find that they even enjoy Libra's super laid back company.

11. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Taurus Tina Gong/Bustle As a free-spirited sign, Aquarius tends not to immediately befriend Taurus, who is all about living a comfortable, predictable life. They can, however, learn to appreciate each other. "Aquarius may actually have fun introducing Taurus to new, different, things that takes Taurus out of the routine comfort zone," Barretta says, "as long as Aquarius is a little more gentle in paving the way. Taurus do not like the unexpected."