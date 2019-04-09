When it comes to new Starbucks drinks, seeing what's available worldwide can be a blessing and a curse. Sure, it's amazing to see the delicious flavors and new combinations that are introduced around the world would — but then you see that a goddman Starbucks Pink Flamingo Frappucino exists in Latin America and you have to try not to scream from jealousy. According to my research (aka, stalking all pink frappucinos on social media) there was a Pink Flamingo Frappucino at Disney in 2017, but this seems like an even more delicious option — one with a cookie twist.

It's a colorful and delicious combo has showed up for a limited time and if you love a bit of strawberry, cookies, and color then it doesn't get any better than this. "Starbucks customers across Colombia, Chile, Peru, Bolivia and Central America can enjoy the new Pink Flamingo Frappuccino, available April 10 - April 14 for a limited-time while supplies last," the company explains. "This delicious blended beverage features a majestic pink hue, strawberry flavor and is topped with whipped cream and cookie pieces." Cookies and cream might be delicious, but cookies and cream and pink and whipped cream and happiness sound even better. If you have these available close to you, then please go, enjoy, and share. You owe it to the rest of us.

There are also some exciting new drinks hitting Starbucks Asia. First there's the Mixed Berry Frappucino with Pomegranate Pearls, which sounds incredible. "Mixed Berry sauce and velvety milk are combined to create a smooth, fruity flavor Frappuccino, topped with whipped cream and pearls that burst with real pomegranate juice," the company explains. Then there's the Yuzu Honey Jelly Yogurt Frappuccino which is, well, a lot of words, but boils down to yogurt mixed with yuzu honey, which is then poured over a layer of yuzu jelly. If you're a yogurt die hard, this might be the one for you. These will be available in April, while supplies last — so if you happen to be in Asia, you may want to start looking.

If you're in the US of A, don't worry — because along with seasonal flavors, there's another exciting update coming your way. Starbuck's Nitro Cold brew will be available nationwide by the end of this year, which is a huge win. If you're anxious to try, you can really get creative with the new brew. The brand suggests mixing it up with foam, flavor syrups and more — so when it reaches a Starbuck's near you, feel free to think outside the box.

Unfortunately, no Pink Flamingo Frappuccino is on the U.S. horizons yet. Where is our flamingo fun? The UK has giant chocolate eggs filled with pink flamingo gin (yup, it's a thing), but we are flamingo bereft. Sam's Club at least sold us flamingo floats last year, but this year they're replaced with llamas and dinosaurs.

It looks like Starbucks Asia and Latin America are having some very exciting updates, but I'm sure we'll get in on the fun soon enough. Until then, you may need to concoct your own Starbucks pink drink with a little food coloring and a lot of hope. Go on and channel your inner flamingo.