The ‘P.S. I Still Love You’ Soundtrack Is Your New Valentine’s Day Playlist

The sequel to one of Netflix's biggest hits has finally arrived. The teen rom-com To All the Boys I've Loved Before became a massive smash for the streaming service upon its release in August of 2018. Now, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You has arrived on Netflix with Noah Centineo, Lana Condor, and the rest of the cast in tow. But the biggest star of the sequel may end up being the P.S. I Still Love You soundtrack.

The soundtrack, the digital version of which was released five days ahead of the film on Feb. 7, is full of outright bangers and a number of tracks that were recorded specifically for the film. And since this is a soundtrack for a movie that's aimed mainly at teens, the music skews young, with many up-and-coming and lesser-known artists featured. Six of those artists — Chaz Cardigan, Bad Child, MARINA, OTR, The New Respects, and Hanne Mjøen — all recorded songs exclusively for the soundtrack, according to Billboard. Missing from the soundtrack are two songs found in the P.S. I Still Love You trailer: "I Like Me Better" by Lauv, and "Nobody Compares To You" by Gryffin feat. Katie Pearlman. You can find the full track list for the album below.

"I Can't Believe" by CYN "Age of Consent" by Cayetana "About Love" by MARINA "Crashing" by Illenium feat. Bahari "Moral of the Story" [Clean] by Ashe "Midnight Sun" by OTR & Ukiyo "Purple Hat" by Sofi Tukker "Candy" [Clean] by Bad Child feat. Ryan Chambers "Way Back In" by Ages and Ages "As I'll Ever Be" by Chaz Cardigan "Honest" by Hanne Mjøen "You're Mine" by Lola Marsh "You Should Be Dancing" by The New Respects "Better By Myself" by Hey Violet "Something Like This" by Gordi

The soundtrack is available to purchase as a digital download, and it's currently going for $9.99 on iTunes or $9.49 on Amazon (it's also available to stream for free if you subscribe to Amazon Music or Apple Music). As for physical copies of the album, those are on the way as well — but you'll have to wait. On April 17, a CD version of the soundtrack will hit stores, while a vinyl record will be released on May 22. Most special of all, however, is a limited-edition glow-in-the-dark vinyl version that is being sold exclusively through Urban Outfitters. That special edition will be available to pre-order on Valentine's Day, naturally. Of course, if you don't want to own the soundtrack and only want to listen to it, then you can do so via Spotify below (though for select tracks, you'll have to pony up for the full album).

Like the music of its predecessor, the soundtrack for To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is filled with a combination of fun pop songs and heartfelt love songs, which make it the perfect accompaniment to the film's story of high school romance.