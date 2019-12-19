Lara Jean is done writing love letters, but she's not done receiving them. The first trailer for Netflix's To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is finally here, and it's absolutely swoon-worthy. The highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 surprise hit, To All The Boys I've Loved Before, won't hit Netflix until Feb. 12 — just in time for Valentine's Day — and until then, it seems that the site is dead set on torturing fans with perfectly dreamy teases for what's to come.

At the end of To All The Boys I've Loved Before (TATBILB for short), Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) were walking on a lacrosse field, hand-in-hand, ready to start their *real* relationship. When P.S. I Still Love You picks up, they're still very much together (thank the romance gods), but it turns out that being in a real relationship is more than just first *real* dates and romantic pledges. It also means that there's more to lose when outside forces come into play — like Lara Jean's model U.N. crush, John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher).

The trailer doesn't show much of John Ambrose, but rest assured, he's going to play a major part in LJ and PK's love story. Just look at how he holds that love letter! He's definitely still into Lara Jean, which means our favorite baker may have gone from having an unrequited crush on her neighbor to having two boys chasing after her heart.

The night before the trailer was released, John Ambrose himself, Fisher, was teasing fans on Twitter. "Listen...Peter Kavinsky is a GREAT guy and all... but," he wrote in part. "JOHN AMBROSE IS THE MARRYING TYPE." Yeah, he went there. And, based on the trailer, he's not lying. Dressed in a clean-cut sweater, checking on LJ after she — literally — is swept off her feet by his unexpected arrival, John Ambrose looks, well, pretty marry-able. Peter better watch his back.

Of course, there's more to Lara Jean than just her love life. The trailer teases more family moments with her little sister Kitty (Anna Cathcart) and her dad (John Corbett). Not to mention, some BFF time with Chris (Madeleine Arthur). Curiously absent from the trailer is Gen (Emilija Baranac), Peter's ex-girlfriend, but fans of Jenny Han's original To All The Boys book series know she'll be back to cause some trouble. (Hopefully, this time, she won't steal any of LJ's scrunchies.)

