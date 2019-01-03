The Punisher is back and he's out for revenge. The Season 2 trailer for Marvel's The Punisher picks up with Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle trying to put together the pieces of his life like a puzzle, but unfortunately, he says, "something won't fit."

After losing his family to a corrupt government conspiracy, and at the hands of his fellow soldier and friend Billy Russo (Ben Barnes), Frank isn't sure what to do next. "Someone told me once life is just trying not to be lonely," he says to begin the trailer, setting up where he's at emotionally, which is broken and alone.

Knowing he has to fight back, the ominous-looking trailer sets up a revenge tale that will be hard to miss. The short clip gives fans their first look at the newly scarred Billy Russo. He only appears briefly in the trailer, but he doesn't look so good after last season's finale beatdown. The first major trailer for the Netflix series also revealed that The Punisher Season 2 will premiere Jan. 18 on Netflix, so fans won't have to wait too long to see it.

After getting out of jail, Frank is taking on the man who killed his family head on in Season 2, and also giving in to his Punisher side whether he wants to or not. As he makes clear this is a fight to the death and it's one he doesn't plan on losing. "I'm not the one that dies," he says in the final moments of the trailer. "I'm the one that does the killing."

Netflix on YouTube

In Season 2, Frank's greatest enemy just might be himself, but that won't stop others from trying to torment the man behind the mask. In fact, this trailer sets up for Barnes' character Billy to go full supervillain as Jigsaw, whose first appearance was The Amazing Spider-Man in 1976.

In the comics, The Punisher creates Jigsaw by beating him so bad that his once beautiful face is scarred forever. Sound familiar? As of now, though, the show hasn't confirmed that Jigsaw will actually appear this season and the actor who plays him is also playing coy about where his character's story might go next.

"With Billy, there's all sorts of avenues he can be taken down," Barnes told Den of Geek in November. "It can be something of a cautionary tale concerning his narcissistic side, his history with Frank, and that kind of closeness that they had, the betrayal in the way that Frank sees it makes it self-evident."

According to Deadline, there will be other adversaries Frank will have to contend with now. Namely a character named "Anderson Schultz, an extremely wealthy man who’s grown accustomed to getting his way. His power and legacy are of prime importance, and he’ll implement less-than-legal means to further those ends."

More to come...