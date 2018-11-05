November may have only just begun, but the holidays are certainly coming quick and fast. If you're anything like my family, you're already planning where you'll be spending Christmas and everything else in between, and it seems like the royals are no different. This Christmas will be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first as a married couple, and it looks like Meghan's mother Doria Ragland may be spending Christmas with the royal family, too.

The Queen has reportedly invited Doria to spend the holidays at Sandringham with the royal family, according to The Daily Mail. If true, this will apparently break royal precedent, as Kate Middleton's family have yet to receive an invite to stay at the royal estate. "It's a mark of the Queen's respect for Meghan and an acknowledgement that she doesn't have any other relations in this country — unlike Kate who has the support of a very close family," a source told the Express.

That's not to say that the Middleton's aren't involved with the festive celebrations at all, as members of Kate's family have been invited to the Christmas morning church service, according to the Express.

While Doria currently lives in Los Angeles, it's not out of the realm of extreme possibility that she may be looking to move to the British Isles, especially since Meghan and Harry are expecting their first child. A Christmas with spent with the royal family would be a lovely way for Doria to spend some time with her extended family, along with the excitement regarding the arrival of her first grandchild.

Doria has become quite a familiar face since the royal wedding, attending the launch of Meghan's Together: Our Community Cookbook with Prince Harry in September. According to People, when Baroness Gail Rebuck mentioned that Doria must be very proud of her daughter, she replied "Head over heels." My heart!

From this event to Meghan's wedding day, it's pretty obvious how close the mother and daughter are, and where Meghan's core beliefs originate from. "The power of women," Doria said during the event according to People. "We make things happen. We're curious, we say yes, we show up. I'm inspired."

And I'm sure that Doria will want to catch up with her daughter and son-in-law after their 16-day royal tour around Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga; I can't imagine how proud Doria must be of the couple. Meghan has certainly solidified herself as an important member of the family, as African-Australian social enterprise entrepreneur Sherry-Rose Bih told Harper's Bazaar.

"For me, Meghan represents someone in the Palace I never thought I'd see... a major societal change," she said. "Her role in the royal family is extremely important and relevant. It's cool to think there are young girls who look at the Duchess of Sussex and think 'Hey, she kind of looks like me.'"

If I were Doria, I would be totally gushing with pride right now, and I'm more than certain that she is. I mean, who wouldn't be?