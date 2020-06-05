If you've ever watched an episode of MTV's Jersey Shore, you've probably seen Pauly D, Snooki, and the rest of the crew fist-pumping at Jenk's Club, a Point Pleasant Beach bar that just so happens to be featured in Queer Eye Season 5's Jersey Shore episode. Hero DJ High Def — aka Ryan Dyer — works at the popular venue and is (er, was) a Guido in his own right. The Fab Five helped him retire his closet full of flat-bills and embrace his dreams, and according to Instagram, he's still working as a DJ and MC at Jenk's, as well as at Harrah's, an Atlantic City indoor resort.

There's no doubt that Dyer has rubbed shoulders with the Jersey Shore crew at work work. The cast has named Jenk's a favorite spot of theirs, as it's one of the few local venues that continues to support the reality show. “The last few times we tried to film in Seaside (Heights) the new mayor (Anthony Vaz) shut us down,” JWoww told Asbury Park Press in August 2019. "Because of that, we love places that want us. Jenk's wants us ... We're about giving love to where love is given.”

Dyer was excited to kick off a summer of music at the nightclub before the pandemic closed its doors. "I should be opening up my home away from home #jenksclub Tonight!!!" he wrote on Instagram on April 24. "I hope everyone is staying safe and staying Home! We will be back! We will be better! Stay strong! Most of all i miss making people happy, i miss making people forget about [their] troubles, i miss seeing ppl walk out the club knowing they had the best night of [their] life!"

Jenk's latest Instagram post urged followers to have a safe Memorial Day weekend while looking forward to the time they can open again. "Going into the weekend we want to wish everyone a wonderful and safe Memorial Day. It absolutely pains us not to have all of you celebrating with us and we look forward to the day when it is safe to do so yet again," the post read. "We hope to see all of you before the summer is over. Stay safe!!!"