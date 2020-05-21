Prepare to cry lots of happy tears, because the Queer Eye Season 5 trailer is here, and the Fab Five are serving up some seriously emotional lessons in self love. This season Antoni Porowski (food and wine specialist), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming), Karamo Brown (culture), Tan France (fashion), and Bobby Berk (interior design) are heading to Philadelphia to help out 10 people — or "heroes" as the show dubs them — in need of the guys' help. And if the stories previewed in the trailer are any indication, this season is going to have viewers reaching for the tissues even more than usual.

The trailer's most tear-jerking moment comes from a priest who is struggling with coming out. "There's a kid in my congregation, he came out this year. I felt guilty, I wasn't able to come out until much later in life," he tells Karamo and a woman, who appears to be a priest herself. When she asks the priest if he would ever tell the kid that he didn't come out soon enough, he responds no, and she counters, "So why would you tell yourself that?"

It looks to be a pretty powerful moment in the season, but the priest's story isn't the only one highlighted in the trailer. Viewers also meet a woman who struggles with confidence because of her height, a man who wants to be his best self at his daughter's wedding, and a new mom who is trying to balance motherhood with being a doctor. As if their journeys weren't poignant enough all on their own, the teaser includes a brand new song by Vincint, "Be Me," to really get the tears flowing.

The Fab Five's adventure in Philly will be the longest season yet with 10 episodes. It also marks a departure for the show, as the previous four seasons were set in and around Atlanta, Georgia and Kansas City, Missouri. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Antoni teased that this new season will have a more "cosmopolitan" feel due to its city setting. "With Philly, we do have a lot more downtown stories and you kind of get to speak to that experience," he promised. "And with cities like that, there's always an incredible amount of diversity, so there are very different stories and perspectives not only culturally but also age-wise."

If you can't wait much longer to see how the Fab Five's trip to the City of Brotherly Love pans out, then you're in luck. All 10 episodes of Queer Eye Season 5 will premiere on Netflix on Friday, June 5.