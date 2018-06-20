The Queer, Feminist Clothing Brand Of Your Dreams Is Up To 75% Off Right Now

With everything going on in the world, there's no better time to stock up on feminist merch. This brand knows it and is making it easier than ever to shop. Wildfang is slashing prices on tons of feminist merch for it Wipeout Sale. The designs that you've seen, loved, and likely contemplated buying are here at 75 percent off, so you can stock up for whatever the next two years throws at you.

Wildfang is not your average clothing brand. The company creates everyday staples that are for the everyday feminist. You know, the person that wants to rock a suit at the office, but still have it say "wild feminist" all over it. Or a polo, but have an alien on it. It's just like your current wardrobe, but so much better.

The Wipeout Sale is happening right now on the Wildfang website. Although the brand is not giving an end date, this is the perfect time to stock up on some quirky tees and workwear. This sale was made for everyone, whether you're new to the website or just looking to stock up on your favorites. With some items priced under $10, you won't want to miss this deal.

With everything form phone cases and shoes to suits and everyday attire, a sale like this is hard to navigate. The best items on the sales list are the ones that have slashed prices, but still bring a whole lot of style. Here are the items that pack a punch and will make your entire wardrobe pop, while still showing off your feminist side.

1. Nasty Woman Tee

2. Wild Feminist Crew

Wildfang WILD FEMINIST™ CHENILLE CREW $22.50 (originally $90) Wildfang This graphic crew has the brand's well-known slogan all while sticking to a minimalist style. Not to mention the price is lower than it has ever been before. (Read: will ever be.) Buy Now

3. Wild Feminist Pants

4. IDGAF Pin Set

Wildfang THE IDGAF PIN SET $12 (originally $24) Wildfang Let your pins say everything that you've been thinking lately. The sale is full of some incredible accessories at 50 percent off. Just like this triple pin set from the Rise + Riot Collection. After all, you're going to need new sassy accessories to go with your edgy wardrobe. Buy Now

5. None Of Your Business Tee

Wildfang NONE OF YOUR BUSINESS TEE $20 (originally $40) Wildfang Because, let's be honest, this shirt is saying what you really feel. The t-shirt is inviting enough and still packs a whole lot of style, but also let's people know what the answer to their questions are without you even having to open your mouth. Buy Now

6. Wild AF Necklace

Wildfang WILD AS F*CK NECKLACE $19.20 (originally $32) Wildfang Name plate necklaces have been super popular as of recently. Of course, there are also those that let you share hoe your feeling as well. People might not know your name at first glance, but they will know that you are wild AF. Buy Now

7. Badass Babes Candle

Wildfang BADASS BABES CANDLES $14 (originally $28) Wildfang The brand isn't just slashing prices on clothing and accessories, either. There's also some feminist homeware thrown into the mis. Like these babe candles that feature all your favorite ladies. Buy Now

8. Freak Flag Tee

Wildfang FREAK FLAG TEE $22 (originally $44) Wildfang Go ahead and let your freak flag fly, my friends. This shirt give you permission to do it and the style to completely pull it off. Buy Now

9. Wildfang Bra

Wildfang THE ULTIMATE WF BRALETTE $6.80 (originally $34) Wildfang Just in case you need something to put under all of that fun stuff, Wildfang has you covered. This is just one of the incredible bras up for grabs during the same, but it's the most affordable. Buy Now

Happy shopping, my friends.