From Oct. 19 to March 10, 2019, you'll get to experience an illuminating museum exhibition on Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Los Angeles. Both Angelenos and those visiting the city can soon learn more about the popular Supreme Court Justice and her personal and public life by heading over to the Skirball Cultural Center this autumn.

Skirball associate curator Cate Thurston and the authors of The Notorious RBG, Irin Carmon and Shana Knizhnik, are the brains behind the in-depth interactive exhibition, the first-ever of Ginsburg. The exhaustive display will celebrate the 25th anniversary of her appointment to the Supreme Court in August, 1993.

The exhibition, titled "Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg," couldn't be timelier, according to Thurston. "When we pitched this in 2016, it was a celebration of a feminist jurist who really embraces our core values — at the Skirball, we’re devoted to exploring the intersection of American democracy and Jewish values," Thurston told The Los Angeles Times.

The curator added, "I think it is still all those things, but there’s an urgency now to her message, and the message of the exhibition, which is 'work hard, stay the course, things will be difficult, but that doesn’t mean they’re hopeless.'"

Up close and personal, visitors will have the chance to see photos from Ginsburg's personal life, home videos, a look at her activism from her younger days, and Ginsburg's robe and jabot — the fancy collars you might have seen on her blouses (of which she has many) — among other things.

In the United States, cultural fanfare and praise seems to surround Ginsburg. Especially when it comes to millennials, Ginsburg appears to have a pull on the young minds. After all, she is the only Supreme Court justice who is popularly known as "The Notorious RBG" — the Supreme Court version of the Notorious B.I.G.'s name, if you will. She also has an entire Tumblr dedicated to her and run by Knizhnik. The tagline? "Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in all her glory." And people seem interested in her workout routine, including comedian Stephen Colbert.

In remarks to The Los Angeles Times, Curston added, “Ruth Ginsburg is pure work; when things are difficult, you have to buckle down and keep going. That takeaway from her life feels really relevant. No matter how tense the present can feel, work matters. Staying the course has an impact."

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images News/Getty Images

According to Thurston, the exhibition will contextualize Ginsburg's legacy by showing "a larger story about the expansion of civil rights throughout the 19th, 20th and now 21st centuries." The curator said that the exhibition was "focused in on Justice Ginsburg’s life but teasing out key moments in American history."

One instance of such a context-based display would be to show visitors as a letter from former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt to African American civil rights activist Pauli Murray in 1938. At the same time, people will get to see photos of Ginsburg from her school years, a letter from her late husband Martin D. Ginsburg, home videos of both in Venice, Italy. But there's more. Visitors will also have a chance to try on her robe or sit in a re-created interactive living room meant to depict Ginsburg's home in Brooklyn, and much more. For Ginsburg fans, it could be the ultimate opportunity to relive her life at an intimate distance.