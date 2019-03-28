Season 11 may be coming to a close, but the new reunion trailer for The Real Housewives of Atlanta reveals that the issues between the ladies are still ongoing. And they're not showing any signs of stopping anytime soon. Throughout the minute-plus clip, there is no shortage of tears, drama, and nonstop shade. But, seriously, what else would you expect from a reunion featuring the franchise's juiciest peaches? From beginning to end, the rollercoaster ride of drama is sure to have fans of the reality series on the edge of their seats when the first installment of the reunion airs on April 7.

The trailer quickly alluded to the notion that Nene will be the center of attention during the three-part sit down. In once scene, while she was backstage having her hair and makeup done, Nene engaged in a phone conversation with an unknown person. Although it is unclear who is on the other end, Nene seemed surprised by some news she's received, responding, "I thought we were real friends."

In the interim, Cynthia emotionally explained, "I've tried to be a good friend to her," pointing to the possibility of there being some sort of drama going on between her and Nene. Nene is later seen on her mysterious phone call, asking, "Why would you want to plot to bring your good friend down?"

Although it seemed that things had been on the up-and-up with these two, a March 12 Instagram Live session from Nene proved that things haven't been so peachy after all. In her video rant about Cynthia, which was captured by Atlanta Black Star earlier this month, Nene alluded to their estrangement, saying,

"You gon’ have to watch the finale to see what it is that she does... Cynthia’s done a lot of stuff, in my opinion, on the down low [that] is very sneaky and underhanded. I’m just telling you the truth."

So, it looks like their relationship is going to come completely undone during this year's reunion special. And that's not the only one.

Emotions ran high in the trailer as Nene responded to a question from Cohen about the backlash she's received given her choice to travel in light of her husband Gregg Leake's cancer diagnosis. In true Nene fashion, she clapped back, sharing the realities of their lifestyle. "If I didn't travel, Gregg wouldn't be eating," she explained as the camera paned to Gregg sitting silently.

All-in-all, it looks like Nene is gearing up to burn all of her bridges with any of the Real Housewives of Atlanta. Despite making a speech at Eva's recent wedding, there's a moment when Nene comes for the former America's Next Top Model winner, bringing up rumors about her financial situation. Responding to a comment from Eva, Nene viciously exclaimed, "Girl, you need to be arguing with these folks who've been talking about your house, your car, your credit." Yikes.

The clip also addressed the infamous closet scene from this season, where Nene completely went off on the other ladies, namely Porsha and Kandi, for going into her wardrobe area. As seen in the clip, RHOA newcomer Tanya weighed in on the situation, revealing that she and Marlo tried to keep Nene from going after Porsha, but Nene interjected, saying, "that's a lie."

After feeling attacked by the rest of the cast, Nene said, "Y'all want to fire on me at this corner, I know I'm the one." In the end of the trailer, Cynthia is heard saying, "If Nene wants to fall out over this petty-ass sh*t, then let us fall out over it," and Nene is seen walking off the set.

Earlier this month, People revealed that Nene unfollowed both Cohen and her costars on social media following the taping of this reunion. Could this be the end of Nene on RHOA? There's definitely a lot to unpack here, so it seems to go without saying that this reunion is certainly going to be a doozy. And to think: this only one trailer of the three-part special.