Hide your sprinkle cookies, because it looks like the Peace Treaty of Montville, New Jersey has been broken. On Thursday, Sept. 20, the first trailer for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 hit the internet, and whew, do Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga appear to be back at odds in the clip. Yes, the sisters-in-law seem to be fighting again, and not in a passive-aggressive way like we saw in Season 8. In the Season 9 trailer, Mel and Tre go full-on aggressive-aggressive. Their relatively new friendship hits some rough waters.

After being sworn enemies for years, Teresa and Melissa seemingly put their feud behind them once and for all around Season 7 and became buddies. Sure, they'd butt heads here and there over the family's restaurant, but it was nothing like, say, that one time the two wound up screaming at each other in a parking lot and Teresa called her brother's wife a gold digger. They took an enormous step forward, yes, but on Season 9, they might've taken a few messy steps back. Watching the preview for the upcoming chapter in the RHONJ story is almost like time-traveling back to Season 3. Or Season 4. Or Season 5.

The trailer does not break down the reasons why Melissa and Teresa end up at odds again (it’s a preview, duh, not a Cliff’s Notes summary), but it does offer a few snippets that hint at why they probably could use another healing trip to the Purple Sage Ranch, another heart-to-heart on a chairlift, and another sisters-in-law night in where they drink wine and wear exciting hats.

In one scene, we see Tre and Mel argue about who can and cannot control their husband. In another, we see Melissa express to Teresa that she isn’t sure if her husband’s sister will ever love her “like a real sister.” And in another, we see Teresa and Melissa scream at each other across a dining table as their co-stars look on, mouths agape.

And then, the trailer cuts to black. Oh, man. (Unrelated: Dolores Catania’s ensemble is very Jennifer Lopez at the 2000 Grammys, and that vibe is greatly appreciated.)

When Melissa charges at Teresa, it kind of feels like we are back at the christening. Or at the Gorga/Giudice/Wakile family therapy retreat. Or at that Christmas get-together where Melissa dared to bring sprinkle cookies and Tre chucked ‘em right in the trash.

But as heated as their scenes in the trailer are, Melissa and Teresa's Season 9 tiff apparently wasn't enough to drive them apart entirely. Here they are with their daughters on a boat in July:

And here they are celebrating Teresa's daughter's birthday and Melissa's son's birthday:

Reality TV fights be darned, the Gorga-Giudices are still family. You will not have to wait too long to find out what did or did not happen between the sisters-in-law: RHONY Season 9 will premiere on Nov. 7.