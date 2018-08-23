With Luann de Lesseps away doing her thing, the first part of the Real Housewives of New York reunion was a full on war between Bethenny Frankel and everyone else in the cast. It is so hard to figure out how to feel. Are Carole Radziwill, Dorinda Medley, and Ramona Singer making valid comments about Bethenny? Or are they ganging up on her? It's so tough to decide and the fandom is pretty much split down the middle.

As could be expected for anyone watching this season, Bethenny had Sonja next to her on that reunion couch for support, but that's about it. Tinsley Mortimer didn't jump into the conversation during this first part of the reunion, but considering that her loyalty does lie with the other group, she might switch during the next installment. Only time will tell.

Before the actual reunion started, Bethenny compared the situation to Game of Thrones while she was in the makeup chair and declared, "I am the mother of dragons, fighting multiple blondes." That seemed like an exaggeration, but she wasn't wrong. She really was fighting multiple blondes. For the entire episode.

Charles Sykes/Bravo

It started when Ramona described Bethenny as "opportunistic" for attending Bobby Zarin's funeral, which, she claimed, was filmed for the show. When Ramona tried to call Bethenny out for filming her appearance, reunion host and Bravo King Andy Cohen stepped in to clarify, "Actually we were invited by Jill [Zarin]. We wanted to cover the funeral." So there's that.

Then, Ramona called Bethenny out for speaking to Jill for a second time once the cameras appeared and Andy interjected again with "Good and I'm glad she did because I wanted to see that." Is Andy #TeamBethenny or is he just merely defending the production of the show? Things were tense on that set.

Andy asked Ramona how she felt about Bethenny and Jill bonding after the funeral and Ramona was not here for it. She told Bethenny, "I thought it was very opportunistic of you." She also said, "I didn't think it was a genuine thing." Dorinda then asked Bethenny, "Have you had lunch with her since?" Bethenny admitted that she did not and Dorinda remarked, "So I guess no cameras," clearly accusing Bethenny of only being there for Jill when there's a film crew present. But also, it's really hard to make plans with friends in New York City and in general. Right?

Some Viewers Felt It Was Unfair

Then, there was a major need for subtitles when Carole, Dorinda, and Ramona all talked at the same time about supporting Bethenny's disaster relief efforts. It was hard to detect who was talking for most of that, but eventually Ramona said, "You just don't support us. You don't like to engage us or compliment us." A lot of the viewers felt uncomfortable watching Bethenny against Dorinda, Carole, and Ramona at once.

And TBH, It Was Rough

Other RHONY fans understood where the women were coming from, but couldn't get behind the execution of their arguments, i.e. all yelling at Bethenny all the time.

Dorinda and Bethenny continued to argue about the nutcracker that Dorinda and her team found for Bethenny's daughter. During the reunion, Dorinda said, "I just wish you were more gracious to me and it turned into a whole thing." She acknowledged that Bethenny "thanked her off camera" and both Carole and Dorinda remarked that the "whole performance was on camera."

The dedicated fans pointed out that Bethenny actually did thank Dorinda on camera.

Are We Still Talking About Christmas?

For the most part, it seems like any valid point that the women had "against" Bethenny was overshadowed by multiple women talking at her at the same exact time. If fans were overwhelmed, just imagine how Bethenny felt sitting there in the line of fire. She had to concentrate on keeping everything inside of that plunging neckline ball gown and emphatically defending herself with exaggerated hand gestures. That can't be an easy task. Pass the champagne for part two and three of this reunion.