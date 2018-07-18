There's been a lot of talk about the Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 reunion, especially since Luann de Lesseps reportedly entered rehab again and announced she will not be at the end of the season gathering. If that isn't enough, Bravo revealed the RHONY Season 10 reunion chart Wednesday and, well, it's definitely a first for Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill. Fans who are still rooting for their friendship better prepare themselves.

In no surprise whatsoever, Bethenny and Carole are not sitting by each other, nor are they on the same couch. For the first time ever, they are on opposite sides — and on each side of host Andy Cohen. Real Housewives fans understand this is a big deal, because the women who sit closest to the left and right of Andy are typically the two who had the most excitement that particular season. Sometimes the women are even at odds, which has been the case this season for former besties Bethenny and Carole.

As Andy explained in an episode of Bravo's Ask Andy in February 2014, "Usually, we put two women next to me who had big stories that year or who have a lot to say or who are in, you know, any kind of conflict with each other and have a lot going on and we're going to be coming to them during the show." That explains Carole and Bethenny's situation perfectly.

Bravo on YouTube

As for the rest of the seating chart, Sonja Morgan is next to Bethenny and Ramona Singer is sitting beside Sonja, which is interesting, especially since Bethenny usually has issues with both Ramona and Sonja. But since Bethenny's falling out with Carole, she's become somewhat close with Sonja.

The other couch has Dorinda Medley seated next to Carole and Tinsley Mortimer by Dorinda, which isn't that shocking. Carole and Dorinda first bonded over the deaths of their husbands and Carole and Tinsley formed a strong connection in Season 9. These three have also been pretty close in Season 10. They all recently even traveled to Dubai together and appear in Scott Kluth's (Tinsley's on-again, off-again, boyfriend) company's commercials for CouponCabin.

When Season 10 premiered in April, viewers saw a whole new side to Bethenny and Carole's friendship. The women who were previously attached at the hip were hardly speaking and hanging out. Their distance grew even more after a major argument brewed when Bethenny accused Carole's ex-boyfriend, Adam Kenworthy, for asking to be paid after she asked him to work as a photographer for her charity, B Strong Disaster Relief, which has greatly helped Houston and Puerto Rico hurricane victims. Adam never ended up working with B Strong.

Carole disputed Bethenny's claims and even wrote a scathing blog explaining her side of the story and also defended Adam. "So, no, Adam couldn't go to Houston at Bethenny’s whim," she wrote in May. "He is building his business, and he has to hustle — you’d think if anyone would understand that it’s Bethenny." She also wrote, "He suggested switching one client’s day but couldn't afford to lose his day rate — certainly not to take pictures of Bethenny to post on her social media."

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on YouTube

The Skinnygirl mogul and award-winning journalist tried to make up this season, but based on this sneak peek teasing the group's trip to Colombia, their so-called truce comes tumbling down fast. And, currently, neither of them have said the nicest comments about each other, either, which may be a little disappointing for fans.

There's always a chance Bethenny and Carole worked through their issues at the reunion. Whatever the case, fans will just have to wait until the reunion airs to see how the drama unfolds.