The Star Wars universe is coming to fans' homes. On May 4, The Rise of Skywalker will premiere on Disney+, two months earlier than previously announced. The release date, an unofficial holiday dubbed "Star Wars Day" is a reference to the films, aka, "May the fourth be with you." To celebrate, Disney+ will drop several other exciting Stars Wars releases, including a documentary series titled Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian and the finale episode of Star Wars: Clone Wars.

The final installment of the Skywalker saga, directed by J.J. Abrams, completed the trilogy that began with The Force Awakens in 2015, and also the nine-episode series started by George Lucas in 1977. The Rise of Skywalker features an all-star cast, including Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Adam Driver, Domnhall Gleeson, and Kelly Marie Tran. Original Star Wars cast member Mark Hamill also appeared, alongside the late Carrie Fisher.

The Rise of Skywalker premiered in December, and the home release was pushed up several months, likely to encourage subscriptions amid the coronavirus pandemic. But, for those not so into the last installment of the franchise, Disney+ is full of Star Wars content for fans to enjoy on May the 4th.

For anyone who can't get enough of Star Wars during quarantine, the eight-part docuseries Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, premiering on May 4, goes behind-the-scenes of the making of the popular show. Executive producer and host Jon Favreau will take a closer look at the series through interviews, exclusive footage, and conversations with the cast or creators. On May 4, the Star Wars: Clone Wars finale will also premiere.

Disney+ will also be curating a week-long Star Wars tribute on the platform beginning on May 4, with each film and series updated with its original concept painting, according to a press release. On the home screen, the animated “Star Wars” brand tile will be upgraded with a new animation that pays tribute to the iconic hyperspace jump. Fans might not be able to celebrate Star Wars Day in with the usual fanfare, but they'll still be able to visit a galaxy far, far away.