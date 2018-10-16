Whether you love it or hate it, no one can deny that this new video is the most entertaining thing you've watched on Tuesday. Riverdale's "Jailhouse Rock" video has fans feeling so many things, but bored is definitely not one of them. In the clip, Veronica, Josie, and Cheryl lead the River Vixens in their own rendition of Elvis' iconic "Jailhouse Rock" in attempt to entertain Archie and his fellow inmates at the Juvenile Detention Center. Fans are taking to social media to express their love for (and many questions about) the video, but perhaps there's one crucial element they're overlooking.

According to the press release, the scene from the upcoming Oct. 17 episode, takes place when Archie gets together a "clean, fair" football game to encourage the Ghoulies and the Serpents to do some bonding while locked up. It seems after she was shut down by Warden Norton and her father Hiram in attempts to cheer Archie up, Veronica really had to get creative. The Vixens do their thing and they guys get really into it, flooding over to the fence to be mesmerized by their routine.

After the show's highly-anticipated musical episode, it should come as no surprise that the crew will break out in song every now and then. Some fans are purely obsessed.

Warner Bros. TV on YouTube

It seems the show's YouTube crowd can't get enough of the musical number. One fan commented, "my third time seeing this, i'm getting worried...﻿" and another wrote, "THIS. IS. THE. BEST. THING. EVER﻿." Some Riverdale lovers just can't get enough. "The replay button is already broken," a fan wrote with enthusiasm for the upcoming episode.

Other viewers, however, aren't so welcoming of the video and seem a bit skeptical and even let down.

And some fans out there, while recognizing the video has its cringe-worthy moments, at least admitted they still love the show... the good, the bad, and the awkward jailhouse routines.

But perhaps the biggest questions fans have yet to ask on the internet is: How the heck is this all happening in a Juvenile Detention Center? Why are the guards unfazed? How did the vixens just waltz right in? Why can the guys in the center shamelessly crowd around and watch without any sort of law and order whatsoever.

Seriously, who runs this place?

Regardless of the absurdity, true Riverdale fans are committed to whatever the show delivers. Most fans loved Riverdale's first musical episode back in April. Even TV critics were fond of the series' bold choice. Entertainment Weekly claimed the show "redeem[ed] the bumpy season with a note-perfect musical episode." Vanity Fair said the musical episode would "remind" fans why they love the show and Huffington Post claimed the series "got away with a bloody good musical episode."

After the success of the musical, Carrie-themed episode in Season 2, Season 3 will also have a musical episode, confirmed by show runner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa at Comic Con. It's unclear if this will be the musical episode (although it doesn't seem likely). Aguirre-Sacasa revealed to TV Line that the episode will be based on another musical production.

Will Jughead finally sing and dance? Will the Serpents use jazz hands? In this world, anything seems to go...