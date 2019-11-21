The Riveter & Alaska Airlines Are Giving Away 2 Round Trip Holiday Flights, So Run Don't Walk

Perhaps you are the type of person who is good at planning and thus booked your holiday flights in, oh, June when they were reasonably priced. But if you are instead someone who just now looked at what it will cost to get you and your significant other across the country to spend the Yule with your cantankerous family, you're going to pass out.

Enter The Riveter, the co-working startup founded by former attorney and mom of four Amy Nelson, which has broadened its scope to be a modern union for working women.

The Riveter has partnered with Alaska Airlines and Bustle to give away two round trip flights that must be used by December 30. That means you're forced to apply this gift toward those potentially budget-busting holiday flights. Now there's a gift.

The sweepstakes ends at midnight November 24, so head over to The Riveter to enter. In true Riveter form, entry is easy and efficient, with potential benefits that are tangible and actually increase joy. Happy travels!