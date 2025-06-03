Your Tarot Reading For Tuesday, June 3

Today’s tarot card is the Eight of Pentacles. It’s all about working hard, honing in on your skills, and pushing towards your goals — even when you’re bored or tired or life tries to get in the way.

Unfortunately, that means you probably won’t have a fun, laid-back kind of day. Now isn’t the time to daydream, ignore your to-do list, or gossip for an hour with your work BFF. Instead, you’ll want to buckle down and actually get stuff done.

When this card pops up in a tarot reading, it’s a reminder to make an extra effort. This is your cue to finish a project you’ve been putting off, as well as your sign to do a few things today that’ll inch you closer towards where you want to be.

If you’ve been meaning to get good at something, whether it’s a hobby, craft, or a skill you need for work, you’re going to need to study, focus, and most importantly, practice. The Eight of Wands symbolizes consistent effort and patience, which means you shouldn’t expect to be a pro right away.

Are you getting back into reading? Learning piano? Taking a class? Trying to get good at running? You’re likely going to be so bad at it the first few weeks as you figure out your groove and learn the ropes, and that’s OK. If you feel frustration setting in, remind yourself that growing pains are all part of the process.

To make a new habit stick, you’ll need to create a routine that works for you, instead of against you. If you want to finish more books, then maybe you should set aside 15 minutes to read every night before bed. If you’re studying for a class, you could grab your books and work in a cafe, and then reward yourself with a matcha. Just like that, forming the routine won’t seem so hard.

Since the Eight of Pentacles shows a pile of gold coins, it also hints at financial stability. For some, it could be a sign that the skills you start working on now will one day contribute to a promotion or a job opportunity. For others, the appearance of this card suggests you’ll have a busy day at work, but one that’ll make you look like a star employee.

For more, check out your horoscope.