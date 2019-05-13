Millennials who grew up watching Nickelodeon will be very excited by this news. The Rocko's Modern Life movie is coming to Netflix, and fans won't have to wait long for the new film to hit the streaming service.

Netflix confirmed the news with a fitting GIF on Monday afternoon. The Netflix Family account tweeted,

"'90s kids, dreams do come true! The Rocko's Modern Life movie is coming to Netflix this summer, for you to share with your own kids (yes, it's been that long) #RockosModernLife"

That's right: The new movie will hit Netflix this summer, as will an Invader Zim movie. And the two films should satisfy fans of the original series, too: They were each written and directed by the shows' creators, Joe Murray and Jhonen Vasquez, The AV Club reported. Plus, the outlet noted, most of the shows' original voice actors will be participating in the new projects, too.

As The AV Club pointed out, the news has been a long time coming. The Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling trailer first premiered at San Diego Comic Con in 2017. But this news is the first time the two new movies have actually had a confirmed distributor in Netflix.

Fans were quick to respond to Netflix's tweet with GIFs from the original show. If a picture's worth a thousand words, the images show just how happy fans are about the new Rocko's Modern Life movie.

Still, other fans used GIFS to point out how long they've been waiting since the trailer premiered.

Vice might have had the best response to the news, though. If classic '90s cartoons are getting new movies, why not bring back nostalgic snacks like Dunkaroos to eat while watching them?

And while the movies promise to bring back fans' favorite beloved characters, the new storylines will be updated for the times. The AV Club reported that the Rocko's Modern Life movie will be a satire featuring smartphones, even if the devices didn't exist during the show's original run.

Nickelodeon on YouTube

More to come...