Baby Sussex is here! As announced on their Instagram like a couple of normal celebs, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby boy was born in the early morning of May 6. And this baby already has a lot on his to-do list. Let's take a look at everything the royal baby will do in his first week, because he's a pretty busy little guy.

The Sussex Royal Instagram accounted shared the big news on Monday morning. "We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019," the message reads. "Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days."

As for when those "more details" will get here, during a short, but incredibly cute interview, Harry told Sky News, "I think we’ll be seeing you guys in probably two days time, as planned, as a family, to be able to share it with you guys, so everyone can see the baby."

You see? The baby already has his introduction scheduled. Here's everything he'll be up to this week.

Being Named

In Harry's interview, he said that he and Markle hadn't decided on the name yet. "The baby’s a little bit overdue, so we’ve had a little bit of time to think about it," he said. "Yeah, that's the next bit." Since the couple expects to share the baby with the world in the next couple of days, they'll probably have the name by then, which means this baby will both be named and announce his name to the world. (Well, not himself, but, you know.)

Becoming A Prince... Or Not

It's not a given that the new baby will be a prince. As with Kate Middleton and Prince William's children, the Queen would have to officially give permission for the new baby to be called a prince. Sky News reported that "the baby is not expected to be a prince and that it's still a uncertain whether he will get a title." As Town & Country explains, if he's not a prince, the baby could be called the Earl of Dumbarton, which is one of Harry's titles.

Doing A Photoshoot

Before the baby was born, it was reported that Markle, Harry, and the baby would take pictures on the grounds of Windsor Castle near their home. And since Harry said that the plan is for everyone to "see the baby" this week, it sounds like this baby's first photoshoot is coming up.

Meeting Family Members

Of course, the baby also has to take some time to meet family members. The official Royal Family Twitter account has already shared that Markle's mom, Doria Ragland, is there by her daughter's side, and surely more family members will want to meet the baby. Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla are heading to Germany from May 7-10, so maybe they'll drop by today or as soon as they get back.

Meeting Everyone Else

In "probably two days time" the baby will meet the world. This will likely be through the release of photos of the family, but who knows, maybe this modern baby will record us an Instagram story.

See you soon, royal baby. Thank you for pencilling all of this in.