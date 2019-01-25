The moment RuPaul's Drag Race fans have been waiting for has arrived. On Thursday, Jan. 24, VH1 revealed the RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 cast. In a "RuVeal" live-stream hosted by Adam Rippon and Aquaria, the official roster was unveiled in all of its goopery and gaggery glory. Without further ado, Season 11’s queens are: A’keria C. Davenport, Ariel Versace, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Honey Davenport, Kahanna Montrese, Mercedes Iman Diamond, Nina West, Plastique Tiara, Ra’jah D. O’Hara, Scarlet Envy, Shuga Cain, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Soju, Yvie Oddly, and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.

Yes, just as many RPDR fans predicted, Season 10 contestant Miss Vanjie (Miss Vanjie… Miss Vaaaaaaanjiiiiiie) is going to get another shot at becoming America's next drag superstar. Not that we fans needed another reason to be excited for Season 11, but the return of the meme-tastic queen sure is something to write home about.

And wow, does it sound like quite a season. In a press release provided to Bustle, series host and executive producer RuPaul said,

"Just when I think to myself – 'shedonealreadydonehadherses' – a new crop of killer queens sashay their way into my heart and leave me gagging for more. Dare I say, this might be the most sickening season of all time.”

Yes, please.

The Season 11 premiere date has not been revealed, but according to VH1’s press release, it “will be announced soon.” But enough about what we don't know, let's get to what we do know: the Season 11 cast.

A’keria C. Davenport

A’keria was the winner of the 2017 Miss Black Universe pageant and, as you might’ve gleaned from her name, is from House of Davenport. She is the drag niece of Kennedy Davenport and the late Sahara Davenport.

Ariel Versace

To quote her Instagram bio, Ariel is “New Jersey’s life-sized Bratz Doll.”

Brooke Lynn Hytes

She’s a professional ballet dancer. She’s a Miss Continental winner. And, contrary to what her name suggests, she’s not from New York. She grew up in Canada.

Honey Davenport

Like A'keria, Honey is member of House of Davenport. She is the drag niece of Sahara Davenport and drag mother of All Stars Season 4 contestant Monét X Change.

Kahanna Montrese

Coco Montrese’s drag daughter will bring some Las Vegas showgirl magic to the program.

Mercedes Iman Diamond

On Thursday's cast "RuVeal," Mercedes told Rippon that she is the first Muslim drag queen to compete on RuPaul's Drag Race.

Nina West

In 2015, Nina West started a fund with the Columbus Foundation. The Nina West Fund has since raised over $2 million for local groups that provide services for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Plastique Tiara

If you suddenly feel the urge to pop your tongue, there's a reason for that: Alyssa Edwards is Plastique's drag mother.

Ra'jah D. O'Hara

And that is "D" as in Davenport. This House of Davenport queen is, as she says in her introduction video, "a jack of all trades" who can sing, act, dance, and backflip (!!!).

Scarlet Envy

Scarlet was one of the dancers who performed alongside Katy Perry on Saturday Night Live in 2017. Oh, and as she says in her intro video, she is "the drama without all of the drama."

Shuga Cain

Shuga is more or less a drag newbie, but don't underestimate her. She has a background in opera and musical theater and, as she says in her intro video, has been "performing [her] entire life."

Silky Nutmeg Ganache

When Silky's on the stage, she, as she says in her intro video, will "twirl, whip, kick, and splits for you." And when Silky's not on the stage, she's "going to drink the house down with you."

Soju

You may know Soju from "Shot with Soju," her YouTube show where she chats with Drag Race contestants. Now that she's a contestant, does this mean will she interview herself? That'd be fun.

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo

The Miss Vanjie. The myth. The legend.

Yvie Oddly

This Denver queen is, as she says in her IG bio, the "Official oddball of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11."

Condragulations. You've met Season 11's queens. Now, sashay away until VH1 shares the premiere date.