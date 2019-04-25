The IRS has ruled that the Satanic Temple is a tax-exempt religion, the controversial church announced on Wednesday. The decision means that the Satanic Temple, which has engaged in activism against anti-gay laws and restrictions on abortion, will be afforded the same legal protections enjoyed by other major religions in the United States.

"We are pleased to announce that, for the very [first] time in history, a satanic organization has been recognized by the United States federal government as being a church," the Satanic Temple wrote on Instagram. "The Satanic Temple recently received notice from the IRS affirming our status."

According to Rolling Stone, the politically-engaged temple had previously decided not to seek tax-exempt status, but changed its stance after President Trump signed signed an executive order in 2017 aimed at protection "religious liberty" in the United States.

"As ‘the religious’ are increasingly gaining ground as a privileged class, we must ensure that this privilege is available to all, and that superstition doesn’t gain exclusive rights over non-theistic religions or non-belief," Church president Lucien Graves wrote in the temple's official newsletter, according to Rolling Stone. "Atheistic and secular non-profits, advancing a distinct religious opinion and/or opinion upon religion, are themselves rightful beneficiaries of religious tax exemption as well."

