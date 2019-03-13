Despite protests from organizations and activists over her past comments on sexual assault, the Senate voted to confirm Neomi Rao to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia on Wednesday. Rao, who was confirmed on a 53-46 vote, will take Justice Brett Kavanaugh's former seat on the circuit court.

The vote largely fell along party lines, according to reports. Rao will be the first South Asian woman to serve on a federal appeals court, per The Detroit News.

Trump nominated Rao to the bench in November. She is an associate law professor George Mason University Scalia School of Law, but is currently on leave. She also currently serves as the administrative head of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, an agency position within the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), per multiple reports.

Shortly after Rao's nomination was announced, she faced criticism for several op-eds she wrote while in college. One piece that received quite a bit of attention was an op-ed she published in The Yale Herald in October of 1994, detailing her opinions about sexual assault and its victims.

