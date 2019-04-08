Skin care can be expensive. That's not exactly a surprise to anyone who's stepped into a department store or beauty retailer lately. Now, however, one of your favorite beauty store is here to help because the Sephora Collection skin care line is expanding. The in-house brand for the black and white-hued retailer is getting ready to launch some brand new and exciting goodies that'll help both your skin and your wallet.

Regular Sephora shoppers are likely already familiar with some of the brand's products. From their sheet masks to their cleansing wipes and lip balms, the Sephora Collection was already providing customers with quality, affordable skin care. Now, though, the range is massively growing with a full range of goods, and everything in the new collection retails for less than $20. Yes, really.

If you've been looking for new skin care to try out, and you're a major fan of Sephora (or a frequent shopper), the new launches from the brand could be everything you've been looking for. As for what's inside the collection, it's no longer just masks and cleansing product. Sephora Collection's newest skin creations cover everything from glycolic acid peels to Vitamin C serums. Want to up your skin care game? Sephora Collection is here to help.

Glow Peel Pads

Sephora Collection Glow Peel Pads $15 Sephora Buy On Sephora

The new Glow Peel Pads are created using glycolic acid, marine algae, and aloe vera to help exfoliate and retexturize your skin without being harsh or drying. Plus, at just $15 for 60 pads, the new chemical exfoliator from Sephora is a steal.

Glow Serum

Sephora Collectio Ultra Glow Serum: Glow + Strengthen Vitamin C Serum $20 Sephora Buy On Sephora

If you've been looking for a way to get the perfect glowing skin for summer, the brand's new Ultra Glow Serum is for you. Packed full of vitamin C, the serum will help to brighten your complexion and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Purifying Mud Mask

Sephora Collection Purifying Mud Mask: Clear & Mattify $15 Sephora Buy On Sephora

Sephora's mud mask will be perfect for you if you've got oily skin. The mattifying mask helps to remove excess oil, clear pores, and promote a brighter appearance to the skin.

Water Gel Mask

Sephora Collection Water Gel Mask Hydrate + Refresh $15 Sephora Buy On Sephora

If you're worried about dryness or texture on the skin, this hydrating water gel mask from Sephora Collection may be your new go-to masking product. At just $15, it's totally worth a try.

The Essentials Kit

Sephora Collection The Essentials Kit $20 Sephora Buy On Sephora

Sephora is taking care of you if you've been on the hunt for a new skin care routine. The Sephora Collection Essentials Kit includes everything you need for a full face of skin care including a cleanser, moisturizer, and mud mask.

If the new, affordable products from Sephora Collection sound like the perfect pieces to add to your skin care collection or you've been wanting to try expand your routine with items like glycolic peel pads or serums, the brand has you covered. Plus, all of the new Sephora Collection skin care items are up for grabs right now on the Sephora website.

Head over to the brand's site or hit up your local Sephora because this affordable skin care you don't want to miss.