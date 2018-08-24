While Camille is the protagonist of Sharp Objects, she's easily one of its most disheveled characters. But her messy, muted ensembles begin to make sense as audiences learn about her abusive relationship with Adora. "For [Camille], it's all about a dark, bruised palette and retreating in the background as much as possible," Friedberg says.

And the costume designer kept Camille's socioeconomic status in mind, too. Since Adams's character is a struggling journalist, she's likely getting paid pennies. "A character's means is one of the first things that you look at in terms of where those characters shop," the costume designer says.

And what Camille shops for is mainly long-sleeved shirts in dark colors and black jeans. As soon as viewers catch a glimpse of some of the words she's cut into her skin, it becomes clear why she's wearing such oppressive clothes during the summer in Missouri. Furthermore, Friedberg says that Adams' character always had a tank top underneath her shirt, which she calls "a form of protection" for Camille.

She adds that she and her team knew exactly where Camille's scars were on her body in order to craft her wardrobe around them. "The special effects makeup people that did the applications sent us all a map of where [the scars] would end and where the actual words were so that we knew when we were going to reveal which words," she says.

Not only is Camille's wardrobe deliberately modest, it's also very repetitive. This, too, is a conscious choice. "Amy Adams is very method," Friedberg says, "so she wanted to do what was right for Camille. And that meant the same pair of boots. And I think it might have been two pairs of jeans. She shows up in one and has [another] in her bag."

While Camille doesn't have many items in her rotation, her clothes function as armor. They protect strangers from her scars and her secrets, so she picks them out very intentionally.