For the past five years, a young British designer has taken the fashion world by storm. Hannah Weiland, the 28-year-old creative genius behind Shrimps, is the woman responsible for all those vibrant faux fur coats and beaded bags you see on Instagram. Her latest stroke of genius? Making her envy-inducing designs more affordable by by collaborating with a huge footwear brand. The Shrimps x Converse collection is a carefully-curated range of shoes and clothes that will wake up your inner artist.

“I worked with Converse a couple of seasons ago on a collaboration for my London Fashion Week presentation. We weren't able to sell the styles but I always knew that I wanted the Shrimps and Converse customers to be able to own a pair," she recently told i-D. "So we worked on a second collaboration with our customers in mind."

The collection centres on Weiland's famous doodle face print, transferring the childlike cartoons onto Converse's classic Chuck 70 and onto a white tracksuit for those casual post-Christmas days. The rest of the range features a subtle shade of pink decorated with red rose illustrations. And yes, each shoe (the Chuck 70 and the One Star) comes adorned with a strip of Shrimps' famous faux fur.

With prices ranging from £40 to £100, you're guaranteed to find at least one piece out of the six that is up your street. Here's every single piece that's up for grabs.

1 A Trainer To Take Notice Of One Star Low Top £90 Converse Fed up with the white trainer trend? Change things up with these powder pink beauties. Who knew a fur-adorned trainer could look so subtle? Available in UK size 3 to 7.

2 An Update To The Classic Converse Chuck 70 High Top £100 Converse If you're more of a monochromatic character, look no further than this black-and-white design. The classic Converse silhouette has been updated with Shrimps' recognisable caricatures. Available in UK size 3 to 7.

3 The Comfiest Cover-Up Faces Relaxed Fit Pullover Hoodie £80 Converse Multicoloured doodles cover this comfy hoodie. If you were on the lookout for a Boxing Day outfit, this is most definitely it. Only a UK size M to XL is still left in stock.

4 And The Other Half Faces Open Hem Pant £40 Converse Of course, you can't buy the hoodie without purchasing the matching tracksuit bottoms. Equally as cosy, these are ideal for lounging around in after you've gorged yourself on all that Christmas food. Only a UK size XL is left in stock.

5 An Introduction To Streetwear Floral Long Sleeve Tee £40 Converse Those who like to showcase exactly who made their clothes will love this rose-illustrated top which features Shrimps' logo down one arm and prominent Converse branding on the other. This design is also only available in a UK size M to XL. If you're looking for smaller sizes, stay tuned for a potential restock if people return their purchases.

6 A Simple Top For The Unfussy Types Long Sleeve Tee £40 Converse More subtle branding appears on this long-sleeved design. Pair this with jeans and you've got an easy outfit that'll take you through the rest of winter, spring, and more. Only a UK size L and XL is currently available.