Just in time for Valentine's Day, the first trailer for Killing Eve Season 2 has hit the internet with the precision of cupid's arrow. Of course, fans are in love, but, it's important that they don't just watch but listen closely to this new teaser. The song in the Killing Eve Season 2 trailer feels like an important clue, one that makes it clear that Eve and Villanelle "might as well face it, they're addicted to love."

As Sandra Oh's Eve nervously chomps on popcorn, a creepy cover of Robert Palmer's "Addicted To Love" by Skylar Grey starts to play. "The lights are on/ But no one's home," Grey sings on her slinky 2014 cover as Eve reveals to someone on the phone that unfortunately that wasn't the case when she finally met up with Villanelle (Jodie Comer).

"I found Villanelle," Eve says. "I think I might have killed her." And with that, she might have also killed the mood for the very shocked couple who just got engaged as she happened to give this confession. But Eve didn't kill Villanelle, as this trailer shows, she just wounded her bad enough to put her in the hospital.

