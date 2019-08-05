HBO's Euphoria is one of the most propulsive new dramas in recent memory, with the ecstatic highs and agonizing lows of teenhood captured perfectly within the show's very DNA, thanks to its unique approach to filmmaking. Part of that style is its pitch-perfect music choices, and the songs in the Euphoria Season 1 finale were no exception to this rule. Watching the show can often feel like one of the carnival rides Rue and Jules went on in Episode 4: the slow build-up, sudden thrills, and unstoppable momentum of a roller coaster. The expertly curated soundtrack is a key ingredient to this evocative aesthetic.

Euphoria is executive-produced by Drake, so naturally, the show exhibits great taste in pop music. Season 1 included tracks by big-ticket acts including Beyoncé, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Migos, and of course Drake himself (plus a few songs from star Zendaya). The soundtrack ranged from throwback classics to the hottest new singles from up-and-coming artists. Like a typical teenager's soundtrack, together they perfectly underscore the exhilaration of new love, the tragedy of heartbreak, and every emotion in between. So turn on the music and relive all the ups and downs of Euphoria's finale, because there was no shortage of either.

1. "Rhythm Of The Night" by Debarge

This classic jam plays over the finale's opening credits as Rue and Jules prepare for their school's winter formal… and then graphically fantasize about killing Nate by shooting him and burning him alive. Let's dance!

2. "Mi Gente" by J. Balvin, Willy William

This song plays at the formal as Nate and his new cheerleader girlfriend dance, making Maddy jealous… so Maddy picks a random guy to dance with to make Nate jealous.

3. "Blow The Whistle" by Too $hort

Another song at the formal, this time underscoring Rue and Jules while they have fun on the dance floor… and Nate leers at them none too subtly.

4. "Dangerous (Oliver Remix)" by Big Data

What's a high school formal without a good remix?

5. "Euphoria" by Jungkook

When Kat and Ethan finally got together at the dance, their first kiss was underscored by this appropriately titled track.

6. "My Body Is A Cage" by Arcade Fire

This melancholy tune underscores several climactic sequences, as Rue and Jules kiss, Fez breaks into a man's house, and Cassie terminates her pregnancy.

7. "Still Don't Know My Name" by Labrinth

This song plays while Fez beats up his victim and Rue and Jules escape from the dance, but you may also recognize it from being heavily featured in advertisements for the show's first season. (Labrinth also composed the original score for the drama.)

8. "Loner" by Kali Uchis

Maddy romantically professed her hatred for Nate each other while slow dancing to this jam.

9. "A Song For You" by Donny Hathaway

After leaving Jules at the train station, a heartbroken Rue reminisces about her past — her family, her relationship with Jules, her father's death — to the strains of this soulful song.

10. "All For Us" by Labrinth

A second Labrinth tune can be heard as Rue relapses in Jules' absence and the finale comes to a close… but this time, Zendaya herself handles the vocals.