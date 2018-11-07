If you grew up in the '90s like me, the Spice Girls will probably have been your very first source of feminist inspiration. Before I had even heard the name Gloria Steinem, the words "girl power" were embedded into my psyche from day dot. And a recent video of the Spice Girls shaming a chauvinistic director has proven they were pioneers in the feminist movement in ways we never even realised.

In an unearthed video, as reported by the Daily Star, the band are shown questioning a shoot director over his comments suggesting they show more flesh in their school girl costumes. Mel B is seen approaching the two men in charge of the shoot, asking: "Who was it? Was it you? Why did you ask that?" One sheepishly replies — "What?" — before Mel B then asks him if he was suggest they "have a cleavage showing and a midriff showing?" The man then creepily responds, "It's every man's fantasy".

But never fear, the Spice Girls are here, and they were ready to call out the comments without a second thought. Mel B brilliantly tells the guy: "Well you can f*** off," while Geri then joins the conversation and calls him a "chauvinistic pig," and then says his excuse was "such an easy cop-out." Yuuuuuusss.

The man's only response is saying, "That's showbiz," but it's clear the point has been well and truly made. GIRL FREAKIN' POWER. The clip was filmed in 1997 and was first unearthed back in 2016, but is going viral again now due to the announcement that four of the five women will be performing in a reunion tour.

The Spice Girls reunion tour is the band's first series of live shows in a decade. The four women (Mel C, Mel B, Emma Bunton, and Geri) will play six dates at venues in London, Manchester, Coventry, Sunderland, Edinburgh, and Bristol.

Discussing their reunion, the four women spoke to Jamie Theakston on Heart Radio on the show he co-hosts with Emma Bunton. When asked about the absence of Victoria Beckham in their upcoming plans, Mel C responded:

"It is tough because obviously she's a huge part of the band - she still is... there were times when I was unsure [about reuniting], and we really support each other and the decisions we make. She's really supporting us. That's a big part of our ethos... She's very excited for us."

Victoria confirmed she would not be taking part in any dates on the tour shortly after it was announced. In a statement, she said:

"Being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish my girls so much love and fun as they go back on tour. I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!"

Cute! If you're desperate to get your hands on tickets for the reunion tour, set your alarms because they'll be going on sale at 10.30 a.m. on Saturday 10 November 2018.