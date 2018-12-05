The new animated superhero film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is getting a lot of attention for its unique animation style and its rave reviews, but one aspect of the film that should not be overlooked is its use of music. The Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack is pretty special, especially when one considers that this is an animated superhero movie — not exactly a genre with a reputation for lighting up the record charts.

Although the bulk of the track list has not yet been announced, it's clear from what has been revealed so far that this soundtrack is going to be hip and fun. The idea was to craft a soundtrack based around what a modern teenager, like the film's young Spider-Man, Miles Morales, would actually listen to in his day to day life, according to Complex. This apparently includes a number of different genres, ensuring a mix that ought to have something for everybody. A few songs from the film have made their way online, like Outasight's 2015 hit "The Boogie," which features heavily in one of the film's trailers and may or may not appear on the soundtrack; and a new track from Vince Staples called "Where I Belong Now" that was in the movie's first teaser and, since it's a new track, is likely to appear on the soundtrack.

As for the songs that are confirmed to be included on the actual soundtrack album, there are two. The first is "Sunflower" by Post Malone featuring Swae Lee. The song was written especially for the film and was released on Oct 18, some two months ahead of the movie's release. Not a bad way to build some buzz, if you ask me.

Next up is "What's Up Danger" by Blackway and Black Caviar. The hip hop track is the second promotional single to be released from the soundtrack, and it made its debut on Nov. 1. "Being presented with the opportunity to be a part of this project is probably the coolest thing that has ever happened to me," Blackway told Hypebeast. "The production behind the record is so intense and full of the perfect kind of energy for the film." Black Caviar echoed their collaborator's excitement, adding, "When the opportunity to write a song for the new Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse film came up, our 10-year-old selves were freaking out."

Finally, one exciting song is a bit of a question mark. The song in question is known to include Nicki Minaj, but it's not clear if she's the main artist on the track or if she is a featured act on someone else's song. It's also unclear if it's a song written specifically for the movie or not. Basically all fans know is that Minaj shared a teaser for the film to her Instagram on Nov. 17, and in it she can faintly be heard spitting a few verses. She didn't caption the clip, so it's anyone's guess as to what the song is or whether it's included on the official soundtrack (her sharing it would imply that it is, though).

The rest of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse's soundtrack will be known soon enough; Republic Records is set to release the album on Dec. 14, the same day the movie hits theaters.