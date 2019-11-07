The 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Premiere Title Hints At A Marvel Connection

Say goodbye to the Scoops Troop and hello to the Hellfire Club. Because, the Stranger Things Season 4 premiere title was just announced, and it hints at a Marvel connection. Specifically, it could imply that the teens might be leaving Dungeons and Dragons behind for the X-Men.

On Wednesday night, Nov. 6, the official Stranger Writers Twitter account, which is run by the show's writer's room, posted a photo of the script for next season's premiere. The cover of the script, shared in celebration of Stranger Things Day, revealed that the episode was written by creators Matt and Ross Duffer, and, most importantly, its title: "Chapter One: The Hellfire Club." "Looking for new members," the tweet read. "Are you in?"

Before officially joining up, fans might be wondering what exactly the Hellfire Club is. Luckily, they don't have to wait until Stranger Things returns. The Hellfire Club is a reference to the group of villains that fought against the X-Men and had a role in unleashing the Dark Phoenix, according to CNET.

The Dark Phoenix was the name for the destructive side of Jean Grey, one of the most powerful X-Men due to her telepathic and telekinetic powers. For years, fans and pop culture journalists have been making comparisons between Jean Grey and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), who has similar powers that she's still learning to harness. This episode's title might be a sign that Stranger Things is leaning into those similarities, and that Eleven could break bad this season. After all, left alone in the world, without her father figure Hopper, who knows what Eleven will do?

Back in September, Netflix dropped a Stranger Things 4 teaser that included the mysterious tagline, "We're not in Hawkins anymore." The message could be a sign that Chief Hopper isn't gone, but somewhere else. Like say, the Upside Down or even Russia.

In the Season 3 finale, Joyce closed the gate to The Upside Down, which resulted in Hopper's apparent death. It was believed that the blast that occurred when she closed the portal would have killed everyone in sight. However, the fact that Hopper seemed to disappear completely had many convinced that he wasn't actually dead yet. And the "Hopper Lives" theories have only multiplied since. Maybe something about him being in the Upside Down will cause Eleven to cross sides, just like Jean Grey? Or perhaps the episode title isn't about Eleven at all, but another character or group of characters who might come in to challenge the tween heroes. Last month, TVLine reported that Stranger Things 4 is adding four new characters for a Russian-related storyline, after all.