Entrepreneur Draya Michele has amassed 7.6 million followers by launching her own fashion and beauty brands, Mint Swim, Fine Ass Girls, and Brand Nails. All three are known, first and foremost, for being cool. In her latest, very cool move, she's teamed up with Revolve-offshoot superdown for a collection that offers the glamazon looks she's known for at a budget-friendly price.

The superdown x Draya Michele collection is made with Los Angeles’ nightlife in mind: It meshes Michele's edgy style with the slinky silhouettes superdown is known for. The line hit superdown.com and revolve.com on Oct. 22 but Michele says it's only the first of many drops.

A new selection of pieces will be released every month through February 2020, which Michele says gave her "the opportunity to create and curate for multiple seasons and experiment with different styles and materials." She goes on to explain that shoppers can expect "darker hues and deep tones for fall and winter, embellishments and sequins for the holidays and New Years Eve, and romantic and playful cuts into the beginning of spring and festival season."

"I created this collection with the superdown girl in mind — she’s the leader of the group, the life of the party, cute & sexy with a little bit of edge," Michele says. "I wanted to offer playful looks and aspirational styles at an affordable price point."

A press release about the launch says that Michele was named one of superdown’s first ambassadors when superdown launched as a Gen Z spinoff to Revolve in April 2019. This is the first influencer collab from the brand, and Michele makes this drop even sweeter with prices between $38 and $110.

The current size range of the line is XXS - XL, but a superdown rep confirmed that superdown x Draya will have extended sizing starting next year. Ready to shop right now? Here are some of the coolest picks in the collection.

superdown x Draya I'm Outside Top

You could layer this faux leather crop top over any of your winter pieces to create an extra edgy look. It's one of the more risqué pieces in the line, but that's exactly why it's a staple.

superdown x Draya Stallion Pant

According to Michele, "The Stallion Pant is a wardrobe staple." The pants also offer stretch, an important feature to Michele in particular.

"They’re high waisted with a lot of stretch and are cut to compliment different body types —as someone with a curvy body, this was something that was important to me while building the collection," Michele explains. "You can wear them with a button-down blouse and classic pump for an elevated daytime look or pair them with our vegan-leather crop top for a night out."

superdown x Draya Metro Girl Jacket in Black

Some high-end fashion brands have made puffer coats an avante garde statement piece, Draya's offers up a simple and chic take. A crop top version like this one makes for a cool transition coat to wear to the club.

superdown x Draya Champagne Bubbles Top

If your sense of party fashion is "jeans and a nice top," Draya's got you covered. You can still enjoy your mom jeans on a night out, because wearing this glittery pink tube top is stylish all on its own.

superdown x Draya Kiara Bustier Skirt Set

Sets are having a moment right now because they're outfits ready to be pulled at a moment's notice. This mauve gettup is only one of two complete sets sold in the collab brings fans one of two sets in the line (top and bottom sold together). And this one's perfect if you like bold colors in your night life fits.

superdown x Draya Welcome to the Party Catsuit in Black

This collection wouldn't be complete without a killer jumpsuit — and this one has glittery pinstripes. This crew neck sleeveless jumpsuit has a professional-looking front, but leaves the back bare.

superdown x Draya Get Me Lit Dress in White

Though this dress is one of the less glitzy ones, it's giving zetus lupitus vibes with its faux leather fabric. This is the only sleeveless dress in the line, but it'll make passersby do a double-take.

superdown x Draya Michele Lynne Bodycon Dress in Rose Gold

One of the riskiest dresses in the collection is this sequin mini dress. The form-fitting dress is ideal for a night out where lights reflect off of this star-power piece. It's a go-to LBD with some added flare.