Bikini season is upon us, and if you're looking to buy a new suit this season then you might already be preparing your bank account for the blow. Swimwear isn't usually cheap, but that's not to say that an affordable piece can't be found. The Tempt Me Ruffled Bikini on Amazon is a cute two-piece bikini that clocks in at less than $30. (Sizes available from 0 to 18.) With those kinds of savings, you can afford to splurge at a food truck while at the beach.

The Tempt Me Bikini has 1,922 positive reviews out of 2,369, and it's Amazon’s best-selling bikini. It runs between $17 to $28, depending on which print and size you get. There are also 21 different prints you can choose from, meaning that even the pickiest shopper can probably find a suit that would speak to their tastes. Prints range from tropical prints, to polka dots, to florals. They also come in a bevy of fun summertime colors like red, teal, coral, and sherbet orange.

The bikini itself is an interesting silhouette. It features a double ruffled crop top, which goes off the shoulders. The top almost looks like a playful summer blouse rather than a bikini top. But don't worry, there is an adjustable padded push up bra in there, so your ladies will be plenty supported. The bikini top also comes with removable shoulder straps, so you can have more support if you want it. This is especially handy when you actually want to go swimming and you're worried about choppy waves pulling down your top.

Off Shoulder Ruffled Two Piece $25.99 Amazon Buy At Amazon

The bottoms are high waisted, and you can choose between two different versions. There is a cut-out bottom, which exposes your hips with its peekaboo sides. Or there is a ruched high waist version, without any cut-outs.

Off Shoulder Ruffled Two Piece $25.99 Amazon Buy At Amazon

The reviews are almost all glowing, where shoppers couldn't believe the quality and price of the suit. One buyer was gearing up to go on a cruise with her family, so she bought this budget-friendly bikini. "Looks and feels like a boutique suit. Stitching and fabric are great! Seriously can’t get over the quality. Might buy more colors for next season!" she commented.

Others shared how well it stayed on all through their vacation activities. "This is not only a beautiful suit but it is also great quality and fully functional. I dived off the boat into 14 feet of water, swam, snorkeled and danced with no issue," another reviewer shared.

Off Shoulder Ruffled Two Piece $25.99 Amazon Buy At Amazon

The swimsuit is comfortable and gives the wearer a decent amount of coverage, making it a great pick for any beach getaway. The top is also cute enough to wear with a pair of jeans or layered on top of a dress, so that's also a perk.

“Without a doubt the best bikini I’ve ever owned! It fits like a glove, the quality is fantastic, and it looks like a $100+ bikini. Better than every plus-size suit I’ve ever put on, but comes with the added perk of looking great on any size body,” another purchaser shared.

Whether you will be laying out in your backyard or going on a beach getaway, this Amazon bikini is a must this summer season.