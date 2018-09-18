Thanos may have proven himself to be the biggest bad in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he has yet to come up against the likes of Carol Danvers, who could very well be his undoing. Shortly after the release of the first ever Captain Marvel trailer on Tuesday morning, fans collectively had chills sent up their spines as they witnessed the full might of this Marvel hero's powers. So much so that it inspired some truly hilarious memes of Thanos reacting to the Captain Marvel trailer, proving that this Marvel villain may be about to meet his match.

The new trailer teases a glimpse into Captain Marvel's past, though she has little memory of how she came to be who she is currently. But present day in this film means time-traveling back to the '90s, which is when this movie is set. "War is a universal language," a young Nick Fury says to his newest potential recruit in the trailer. "I know a renegade soldier when I see one. Never occurred to me that one might come from above." Captain Marvel may be a little thrown off about her past, but as indicated by younger versions of herself, when she gets knocked down, she picks herself right back up — stronger than ever.

Which is why Thanos better watch his back. Those infinity stones of his may have him thinking that he's invincible, but one look at this Captain Marvel trailer and he'll be running for the hills. Or, at least, that's what fans like to imagine.

Captain Marvel is expected to hit theaters on March 8, 2019, and will hopefully shed light on the role this hero will play in helping undo most (if not all) that Thanos did during Infinity War. This includes wiping out half of the universe's population, which resulted in viewers watching helplessly as some of their favorite Avengers turned to dust in front of their very eyes.

Many of the Marvel characters that disappeared into nothingness are expected to be saved — like T'Challa, who is set to star in a Black Panther sequel. How this will come about, however, is still up for debate. But considering that Nick Fury used his last moments to send a mysterious message to Captain Marvel, via a pager, it's extremely likely that she'll play a role in reversing Thanos' actions in some way. Her story may be taking place in the past, years before anyone had ever heard the name Thanos, but given that this is the MCU we're dealing with, anything is possible. Perhaps she'll use the Time stone to travel to the future and stop Thanos from coming to power. Maybe she'll go after him in the '90s and sway him against his genocidal thoughts.

Regardless of how it ends up happening, we all can agree that once these two come face to face, the end result will be nothing short of epic. Look out, Thanos. She's coming for you, and unlike you, she doesn't need pretty stones to kick your butt.