If you're a sucker for a movie (or book) about love letters, "fake" relationships, and the power of sisterhood, you're definitely going to want to a) come and be my best friend and b) watch Netflix's new rom-com To All The Boys I've Loved Before, based on the young adult novel of the same name by Jenny Han. The movie will be available to stream on Friday, August 17.

To All The Boys I've Loved Before is the story of Lara Jean Song Covey, who lives with her older sister, Margot, her younger sister, Kitty, and her dad, a doctor. She's never had a boyfriend, but she's definitely had crushes — five of them, to be exact. She never told them how she felt, but she did write each of them a love letter, all of which she now keeps in a teal box her mother gifted to her before she died.

Before Margot leaves for college in Scotland, she decides to breakup with her boyfriend, Josh Sanderson. Lara Jean had a crush on Josh before he started dating her sister, and with Margot out of the country, she finds her feelings for him coming back. But she has a way bigger problem to worry about: Her letters were mysteriously mailed out to her crushes, and some of the boys want answers — including Josh. In a desperate attempt to avoid dealing with him, Lara Jean agrees to a "fake relationship" with Peter Kavinsky, one of her letter recipients, who wants to "date" her in order to make his ex-girlfriend jealous. But things get complicated when they start to develop real feelings for each other. After a ski-trip mishap, the two "breakup" without having disclosed how much they actually like each other. But at the end of the movie (spoiler!), Lara Jean writes Peter a love letter, the two express their feelings for each other, and they make out wildly on the lacrosse field. Presumably, they live happily ever after, or at least until graduation.

Netflix on YouTube

But if you're wondering if that's how the book ends, the answer is... no. There is one key difference between the ending of the movie and the ending of the book, and it's a big one: At the end of To All The Boys I've Loved Before, Lara Jean and Peter don't get back together.

Let me explain: To All The Boys I've Loved Before is actually the first in a trilogy of books about Lara Jean Covey. The reconciliation between Lara Jean and Peter doesn't take place in book one, but it does take place in book two, P.S. I Still Love You. But if you think the drama ends when they get back together, you are extremely wrong. Because in book two, author Jenny Han also introduces readers to John Ambrose McClaren, Lara Jean's crush from Model U.N. who also received one of her love letters in the mail. I won't give too much away, but let's just say that John Ambrose is a worthy competitor for her affection.

To All The Boys I've Loved Before by Jenny Han, $8.99, Amazon

There's no word yet on whether or not To All The Boys I've Loved Before is getting a Netflix sequel, but there's certainly way more to Lara Jean Covey's story in the trilogy.