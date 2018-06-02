Good news for all Trading Spaces fans: your chance to invade your neighbor's home and redesign it with Doug Wilson has not yet come to an end, because the Trading Spaces reboot is returning for Season 2, according to The Wrap. After a 10 year hiatus, the show returned to TLC in April for eight episodes of DIY bliss. And if you can't get enough of Hildi Santo Tomás' repurposed eggshell decor and other unconventional — and sometimes questionable — decor choices, then you're in for a treat, because The Wrap reported that there will be more episodes this time around, although the exact number has yet to be released.

For longtime fans, those matching work button-ups never get old. And after a whole decade, the same premise still stands. Whether it's due to that, the DIY flavor, or to the impending drama that could fall between close neighbors at any moment, viewers keep coming back. So it's no wonder the network was quick to announce the show's continuation.

As of Saturday, April 7, its 2.8 million viewership boosted it to the number one spot in cable TV. That night's numbers gave TLC its highest Saturday night ranking in eight years, according to a press release from the network. “The response to the revival of Trading Spaces, from longtime devotees to newfound superfans alike, has been seismic, and we are proud to continue the celebration in 2019,” said Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC in the press announcement. “We look forward to our designers and carpenters bringing more color, design risk and most of all, fun, into homes across the country in the upcoming season.”

The show pioneered home renovation television. And its ratings prove that dedicated viewers have not forgotten about that. After all, without the big picture thinkers behind Trading Spaces, HGTV marathon lovers may have never met their favorite carpenter-designer duo, Chip and Joanna Gaines of Fixer Upper. Gasp. Sorry to go there, but it's true.

Although the show may not produce Fixer Upper-worthy spaces framed in shiplap and rare antiques, it allows viewers to see how far the home design world has come. And hell, if no one was willing to take risks like the designers on Trading Spaces, how would decor enthusiasts ever learn what works and what doesn't? Sure, they would've learned from their own mistakes eventually, but it would've been the hard way, that's for sure.

Production of the new season is slated to take place this summer, according to The Wrap, and casting is underway, so it's only a matter of time before viewers get to meet some brand new sets of neighbors-turned-amateur designers. The one thing that would be the cherry on top of Season 2 would be new featured designers, but TLC has yet to confirm which veteran members of the cast are returning and whether or not any new faces will be making their debuts. And of course, the show wouldn't be the same without its original host, Paige Davis. Thankfully, it looks like she's staying on.

The finale of the current season will air on June 2, and will feature one of the show's household names, Doug Wilson, who will compete against a new designer — Kahi Lee.

Although casting is still open for next season, time is running low, so if you have a neighbor you'd trust to pick the shade of your bedroom walls or the throw pillows on your couch, you can visit the show's casting website and apply. Just remember that your participation would involve giving up your house key.