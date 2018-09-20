Sometimes, protests can be artistic. You probably already know about Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — and how some people have chosen to express their disagreement with the president through his Hollywood star. In the most recent case, a United Kingdom-born artist who goes by "Plastic Jesus" protested Trump's Hollywood star by placing prison bars over it. "Today," the artist tweeted on Wednesday, "I put @realDonaldTrump behind bars."

In comments to The Huffington Post, Plastic Jesus said, "There have been calls to jail Trump since the day he was elected, and today he was certainly put behind bars."

Still, not everyone was amused by the artistic protest, it seems. According to Plastic Jesus, "It was very quickly damaged by a Trump supporter trying to remove it. The bars did appear to be stuck fast and were there several hours later ― to the amusement of thousands of passing tourists."

In the video shared by Plastic Jesus on Twitter, some onlookers try to upend the bars with their feet. But the bars remain firmly lodged over Trump's star. There's a reason for this, Plastic Jesus told The Huffington Post, as he claimed to have used "industrial strength double-sided sticky tape."

Financial prudence was mainly the reason for doing so, he noted. "I wanted them to stay down," Plastic Jesus explained, "but didn’t want a bill for thousands of dollars to repair the footpath." The artist shared a photo of the same behind-bars star on Instagram.

More to come...