You didn't see President Trump or the first lady in London for the royal wedding Saturday. They weren't invited. But that didn't stop them from sending their well wishes to the happy couple in the form of a gift. And the Trumps' gift to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle was just what the couple wanted: a cash donation to one of their seven selected charities.

The gift was revealed by Us Weekly on Friday. "President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be making a contribution to one of the seven charities the royal couple has designated in lieu of gifts,” White House spokesperson Lindsay Walters told the magazine in a statement Friday.

Markle and Harry’s selected charities are Chiva Projects, Crisis, Corporal Scotty, Myna Mahila, Surfers Against Sewage, Street Games and Wilderness UK. Among the causes they support are women's empowerment, the environment, homelessness, and children living with HIV. The couple's were explained in a statement.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are incredibly grateful for the goodwill shown to them since the announcement of their engagement and are keen that as many people as possible benefit from this generosity of spirit,” Kensington Palace said in a statement. “The couple have therefore asked that anyone who might wish to mark the occasion considers making a donation to charity, rather than sending a wedding gift.”

Mark Wilson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

More to come...