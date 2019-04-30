The ‘UglyDolls’ Voice Cast Includes Some Of The Biggest Pop Stars Around

This year's docket of animated flicks includes some highly awaited sequels, including Toy Story 4 and Frozen 2. On May 3, UglyDolls hits theaters. And while it's not a sequel, it is based on the plushies that were popular back in the early '00s, that, as the name suggests, don't fit in with conventionally cute cuddly toys. But the best thing about the movie, besides the pure nostalgia, is that it's a musical. And the UglyDolls voice cast features beloved pop stars such as Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monáe, Charli XCX, Lizzo, and Pitbull.

In this cinematic take on the toys' story, the UglyDolls live in a town called Uglyville, where everyone's uniqueness is equally celebrated. But the group of friends discover that at the other side of a mountain, there's another town that's vastly different: Perfection, where dolls fit the traditional standard of cutesy, plush toys. The dolls begin to wonder if this "perfection" is better than being unique and go through a journey of self-acceptance that should resonate with a lot of kids and adults watching.

There are so many A-list voice actors in the flick that it's easy to lose track of everyone in it, so to help, here's a list of who's playing who.

Kelly Clarkson As Moxy STX Entertainment Clarkson voices the leader of the group, who is super confident and friendly. But she's been waiting for a kid who'll want to adopt her, and after finding out about Perfection, she becomes worries that she won't be good enough. Clarkson has always championed body positivity and being true to yourself, so this role is the perfect fit.

Nick Jonas As Lou STX Entertainment In real life, Nick Jonas seems as sweet as can be. But in the movie, he plays the villain, who is the leader of Perfection and tells the dolls they're not up to his standards.

Janelle Monáe As Mandy STX Entertainment The pop star and actor voices Mandy, a perfect doll who doesn't fit in with the rest of the dolls from Perfection. She longs for true friendship and finds it with the UglyDolls.

Blake Shelton As Ox STX Entertainment Shelton's voice is instantly recognizable, so it makes perfect sense that the country star would tackle voice acting, too. He starred in The Angry Birds Movie as Earl Pig in 2016, and here, he'll voice Ox, who is a mentor to the Uglyville dolls.

Pitbull As Ugly Dog STX Entertainment He's Moxy's best friend, and even rocks Pitbull's signature outfit in a scene.

Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX, & Lizzo As The SpyGirls Not much is known about the SpyGirls yet, except that they're perfect dolls. Bebe Rexha voices blue-haired Tuesday, Charli XCX voices Kitty, and Lizzo voices Lydia. According to the soundtrack listing on IMDb, the trio unfortunately don't get their own song as a group, but Rexha does get to sing one called "Girl in the Mirror," with Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo credited as one of the songwriters.

Wang Leehom As Lucky Bat STX Entertainment Multi-hyphenated Chinese star Leehom plays Lucky Bat, one of Moxy's friends who is always willing to listen and give advice.

Emma Roberts As Wedgehead STX Entertainment Roberts' character is the newest toy to arrive in Uglyville, and is immediately welcomed by Ox.

Wanda Sykes As Wage STK Entertainment Sykes voices Wage, the chef of the group who is always coming up with innovative recipes.