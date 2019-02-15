Are you ready to enroll in a school for people with supernatural abilities? No, not Hogwarts or Brakebills or King's Dominion: this time viewers will be studying at the Umbrella Academy. The characters of Netflix's Umbrella Academy are in many ways just another group of misfit students in the vein of Harry Potter, The Magicians, and Deadly Class — and yet they're also a class unto itself, unlike anything you've seen before.

Who are these students? Wizards or superheroes or something else entirely? In the world of Netflix's newest original series — based on the comic book series created by Gerard Way, lead singer of My Chemical Romance — the graduates of Umbrella Academy all started as babies born at the exact same time, to mothers who had shown no signs of pregnancy beforehand. There were 43 of these children in total, and a man named Sir Reginald Hargreeves adopted seven of them and made it his mission to educate them and help hone their emerging superpowers. Many years later, the group reassembles in the wake of their surrogate father's death to stop a supernatural threat.

Before viewers dive into the misadventures of this latest pseudo-superhero team, however, it might help to take a crash course in who the team members are and what they can do, because there are a lot of people to keep track of.

1. Number One: Luther Hargreeves, aka "Spaceboy"

Assigned numbers by Sir Hargreeves in order of their usefulness to him, Luther is the de facto "leader" of the Umbrella alums. His powers give him super-strength and, after becoming the youngest-ever astronaut, he earned the nickname "Spaceboy." After a disaster on Mars, Hargreeves could only save him by transplanting Luther's head onto the body of a Martian Ape. His new body leaves Luther impervious to most harm, including the vacuum of space — as long as he wears a helmet.

Luther is played on the series by Tom Hopper, who viewers may recognize from Black Sails, as well as the replacement Dickon from Game Of Thrones.

2. Number Two: Diego Hargreeves, aka "The Kraken"

Designated as Number Two, the cocky Diego unsurprisingly clashes with confident Number One. An expert knife-thrower who can also hold his breath indefinitely, Diego has spent his post-grad life as a Batman-like vigilante, prowling the streets and stopping petty crime.

You may have seen David Castañeda, who portrays Diego, on shows like Switched At Birth, Jane The Virgin, and Blindspot, as well as in the recent action sequel Sicario: Day Of The Soldado.

3. Number Three: Allison Hargreeves, aka "The Rumor"

The world is what we make it… or at least that's true for Allison, who has the ability to alter reality itself by lying. If she ever says anything that's not true, that thing instantly becomes true — a potent but dangerous power not to be trifled with.

Actor Emmy Raver-Lampman is a relative newcomer — but if you watch the new ABC series A Million Little Things, then you may recognize her from the episode "Friday Night Dinner."

4. Number Four: Klaus Hargreeves, aka "The Séance"

Klaus is undeniably the oddball of the group. He can levitate, possess people, and contact the dead — but only if he's not wearing shoes. He copes with these abilities with the help of many an illegal substance and a punk-goth attitude.

Number Four is played by Robert Sheehan, who has appeared in several big-budget tentpoles and blockbusters, including The Mortal Instruments: City Of Bones, Geostorm, and most recently Mortal Engines.

5. Number Five: The Boy

Luther's twin brother, The Boy can travel in time — but only forwards. Still, his "micro-jumps" make him the perfect assassin, allowing him to move so quickly that he has a 100 percent kill rate. When he traveled forward in time 50 years as a young boy, he got stuck. Eventually, a shadowy agency known as the Temps Aeternalis was able to help him return to the present to warn his family of a coming apocalypse. But while his body aged normally during his time in the future, he reverted back to his childhood form upon his return, and has been stuck that way ever since.

Aidan Gallagher, who plays The Boy, recently finished starring in the Nickelodeon series Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn as one of the titular quadruplets.

6. Number Seven: Vanya Hargreeves, aka "The White Violin"

Alone among the Umbrella Academy graduates, Vanya has no apparent superpowers whatsoever. Hargreeves frequently dismissed her as a child, telling her she could barely even play the violin. Of course, that doesn't mean that Vanya isn't harboring any secrets…

The black sheep of the family is played by Oscar nominee Ellen Page, who you may remember from a little film called Juno.

7. Sir Reginald Hargreeves, aka "The Monocle"

An entrepreneur, Olympic gold medalist, and Nobel Prize winner, Sir Hargreeves was a cold and distant father, demanding that his adopted "children" refer to him only as "The Monocle," not dad, and calling them only by their designated numbers in return. Oh, and he's also an alien disguised in a man's body.

Actor Colm Feore has appeared in hundreds of films and TV shows over the years, including Chicago, Thor, The Prodigy, 24, Revolution, and House Of Cards.

8. Cha-Cha

Cha-Cha is one half of a team of psychotic, time-traveling assassins working for Temps Aeternalis in an effort to stop The Boy and the rest of the Umbrella Academy from preventing the apocalypse.

Although Cha-Cha was a man in the comics, the killer will be played by singer-actress Mary J. Blige, who recently earned her first Oscar nomination for her role in the Netflix film Mudbound.

9. Hazel

Cha-Cha and her partner, Hazel, have an affinity for sugar and always carry out their missions while wearing brightly colored cartoon character masks.

Before playing Hazel, actor Cameron Britton stole the show as serial killer Ed Kemper in Netflix's Mindhunter, and also appeared on HBO's Barry and in the film The Girl In The Spider's Web.

The astute among you probably noticed that I skipped from Number Five to Number Seven. What happened to Number Six, Ben Hargreeves… aka "The Horror"? That's one of the many mysteries that will be answered when viewers tune into The Umbrella Academy on Netflix on Friday, Feb. 15.