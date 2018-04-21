The play Harry Potter & The Cursed Child is just one of the many ways J.K. Rowling has continued to breathe life into her iconic series. The play is currently in rehearsals in New York City, and this video of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter & The Cursed Child set visit will make fans react like Gryffindors watching Ron block a Quidditch goal.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the director of Cursed Child is Rowling's collaborator John Tiffany. He joked to the cast that he had a friend in town who was absolutely wild about the series, and though it embarrassed him terribly, would the cast mind greeting her just for a moment? Enter, of course, none other than Jo Rowling. In the video captured below, you can watch the entire cast jump to their feet and applaud. A few even need to dry their tears from the shock. After all, none of them would be there if Rowling hadn't begun scribbling her ideas on café napkins in the 1990s.

The play hasn't opened in NYC yet, and has already proved a bit challenging; Potterheads hoping to purchase tickets enter a precarious lottery scenario to do so. The play is also split into two halves, which can make planning a trip to the city a logistical challenge, as the first and second portions of it may not be staged on the same day. It's proving quite a feat for Harry Potter fans to cop tickets to Cursed Child, which is why any hint of behind-the-scenes information is treated with reverence.

So, watch J.K. Rowling surprise the cast of Harry Potter & The Cursed Child, and definitely have a handkerchief or two nearby.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on YouTube

“This is amazing,” the author addressed the crowd, “Thank you, and I can’t wait. I really, really can’t.” She also shared tales of her backstage visit to the Lyric theater on Twitter, where she wrote that "I've just walked around the refurbished Lyric theatre for the first time and laugh-cried quite a lot. It's so beautiful. I can't believe we're on Broadway. #CursedChildNYC." The full video of the author meeting with cast members of Cursed Child is a must-watch. The actors are stunned, and many walk around in the background in pure disbelief.

One actor cups her face in her hands like Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone; that's how amazed she is by the surprise. It's precious. While you can't hear much more of the audio after Rowling's greeting, you can sense the energy in the room. So many group hugs, touching moments, and meaningful conversations are obviously taking place there. It wouldn't be weird to ask someone for your own copy of the group shot at the end.

Rowling also stopped for coffee with her American editor, Arthur Levine. She posted a picture of the two of them hugging that will give fans all the feelings.

Harry Potter & The Cursed Child will officially open on Broadway on Saturday, April 22, so Rowling's April 21 visit to the cast was like the last ingredient they needed to make the potion work. It's obvious that the cast fell under her spell immediately, with actors coming up to embrace and speak with the Harry Potter author. In addition to the Harry Potter series, Rowling also wrote companion stories The Tales of Beedle The Bard, history book Quidditch Through The Ages, and textbook Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them, which she has since adapted into two feature-length screenplays. Cursed Child was a collaboration between Rowling, Tiffany, and Jack Thorne (yes, fans of Skins; that Jack Thorne!), and Thorne adapted the script from the story they wrote together.

It seems evident that the production couldn't be in better, more experienced, or more Harry Potter-obsessed hands. And now Harry Potter & The Cursed Child Broadway premiere is officially blessed by J.K. Rowling, too.