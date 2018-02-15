There ain't no party like a Kris Jenner Valentine's Day party. This became very clear thanks to Khloé Kardashian's Instagram stories, where she showed her mom being the party animal she truly is. Seriously, you'll need to brace yourself, because the videos from Jenner's Valentine's Day dinner will make you wish you'd scored an invitation.

Jenner tried to keep her V-Day party classy — just look at those chocolate place settings! — but by the end she was drunkenly singing Britney Spears and dancing to Nicki Minaj. On top of that, she blessed us with a new favorite Kris Jenner quote: "I love you, Khloé, I'm not sure why I love you." After scrolling through these videos, though, you'll know exactly why you love Jenner — especially after she's had a bit too much champagne.

After a Kanye West toast sing-along to his track "Runaway" with her guests, which included Kim and Kanye; Rob Kardashian; Khloé's boyfriend Tristan Thompson; her boyfriend Corey Gamble; and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards, things got a little crazy. Basically, the karaoke machine came out, and, despite being tipsy, Jenner wasn't afraid to take the mic even if she was having trouble using it. See, she was a little too into her cups to sing the correct words, but she did offer a shrieking rendition of Spears' "... Baby One More Time" that is hard to forget. Mostly because, as Khloé pointed out on Insta, she might have fallen asleep while singing. Don't worry, though, Jenner managed to wake up and finish the song like the champ she is.

That wasn't the only performance Jenner's guests were treated to. She also sang the Spice Girls "Wannabe," "Build Me Up Buttercup," "Fly Me To The Moon," and Michael Jackson's "Man In The Mirror," which went on a little too long for Jenner. She was rolling her eyes before the song was even through.

Jenner would also show off her dance moves to the soundtrack of Minaj's "Anaconda" before taking a quick cat nap on the couch. "Live your life," Khloé jokingly told her mom in one clip, only for Jenner to give her the middle finger. Seriously, though, can't Khloé see that her mom is living her best life? The rest of us should take note before attending any events.

Don't worry, she did. Khloé tweeted after the soirée that she "had to go home - my face hurts from smiling so much tonight. Mom you’re the MVP."

This certainly isn't the first time Jenner's been the MVP of a party. When she celebrated the Super Bowl at Chrissy Teigen's house, she ended up breaking a table. Jenner was fine, which is why the two women had fun auctioning off the coffee table on Snapchat. "If anyone's in the market for a slightly used table," Teigen said, "the Kris Jenner just fell into it." They also got a good laugh out of the makeup stain Jenner left on Teigen's couch after the fall.

Back in November, Jennifer Lawrence also revealed the kind of party animal Jenner is when she hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! She talked to that night's guest Kim Kardashian about the time she went over to Jenner's house for dinner and drinks. "I've never seen my mom more drunk in our lives," Kardashian said. In case you wondered what shenanigans J. Law and Kris got up to, Lawrence ended up naked in Jenner's closet, requesting Kanye dress her.

While that sounds pretty epic, it's clear from these videos that Jenner's Valentine's Day party will go down in history as being one of her best.