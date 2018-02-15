Completely on trend with the roll-out of her latest KKW fragrances, Kim Kardashian’s Valentine’s Day gift to Kris Jenner proves that Jenner remains the reigning queen of the Kardashian empire. As you may recall, Kim K recently packaged her new scents in Kimoji heart-shaped chocolate boxes that she sent out to celeb friends (and frenemies) earlier this month. Her Valentine gift for her momager appears to be super similar.

Almost identical to the widely documented confections, which were sent out to many of Kim's friends and family during the launch of her fragrances on Feb. 1, Jenner's red chocolate box was imprinted with the word "queen," along with a playing card featuring the queen of hearts. The candy's decor is presumably a reference to Jenner's reigning position as the matriarch of the Kardashian dynasty. There's even a little mallet to use to break it open.

Showing her appreciation for her daughter's sweet gesture, Jenner posted a photo of the red chocolate heart while sharing a caption that also served as a shoutout to the candy's talented designer, Beverly Wilshire's executive pastry chef Chris Ford. Sending out holiday wishes to her many followers, Jenner wrote: "Thank you @kimkardashian @butterloveandhardwork #chrisford Happy Valentine’s Day everyone!!!!!"

While it's unclear whether Kim sent an updated version of the heart to other friends or members of the Kardashian collective, the second coming of the chocolate heart is totally on trend for the entrepreneur, who recently made a commitment to focus on her beauty branding. Kim shared a glimpse of the latest Valentine's Day hearts on Snapchat on Feb. 14, and it appears that they were crafted in three new colors: red, black, and white.

From a visual standpoint, their color scheme is much different than the pastel conversation heart-inspired boxes Kim shared with her loved ones during the first go-round, which featured the messages "Bae," "Ride Or Die," and "BFF" on the front in red lettering. Those boxes went out to friends of Kim such as Lala Anthony, Ciara, Anna Wintour, and sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Kim notably created a great deal of social media buzz during her scent's initial launch, delivering the Kimoji Heart Fragrance press mailers inside a large chocolate heart which was made to resemble the perfume's bottle.

Sharing a partial list of recipients — which were separated into rows of blue, pink, and purple Post-It notes — Kim revealed that there would be some not-so-friendly drops being made along her delivery route. Amid the many high-profile celebs, which were listed in the line-up, it was the names handwritten on blue notes that garnered the most attention.

Perhaps most notable on the list was Taylor Swift, who Kim and husband Kanye West have had issues with over the years. However, Swift wasn't the only celeb to make the list, as Kim was out to seemingly get back at any and everyone who had ever publicly feuded with her in the past, including Blac Chyna, Wendy Williams, Chloe Grace Moretz, and Piers Morgan.

A Snapchat video shared during the launch explained Kim's overall premise. The 37-year-old reality star explained that she was sending the new fragrances to "my lovers, to my haters, to everyone that I think of because it's Valentine's Day, after all." The shadiness of it all sent the internet into a complete frenzy, subsequently creating more buzz about the new product.

It goes without saying that the Kardashians have basically become marketing geniuses when it comes to creating hype around their many projects. Kim's latest gift to her mother Jenner, while thoughtful, definitely falls in line with her overall branding, specifically the one surrounding her latest perfume launch. Sweet, yet strategic.